Adorable last-minute Christmas gift ideas for the Studio Ghibli anime fan in your life (even if that fan is you).

In an ideal world, we’d have all of our Christmas shopping done by now. Of course, the world isn’t ideal (as evidenced by things like Japan’s “Killing Stone” actually living up to its name), and so even with less than a week to go until Christmas, you might still have some people on your list that you haven’t found presents for.

But you’re in luck! Should you make it all the way to Christmas Eve and still be searching for fun and heartwarming little gifts to give, Studio Ghibli anime merchandise specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku will come to your rescue with a new line of adorable finger puppets.

If you’ve had the opportunity to visit a Donguri Kyowakoku branch, you might have seen their line of “yubi ningyo” (finger puppets) before, with an array of characters from the films of Hayao Miyazaki and his Ghibli co-creators. The line is getting a sprucing up, though, with new figures with new poses and expressions being rolled out in spurts depending on their anime of origin. The first wave, not surprisingly, is an adorable group of My Neighbor Totoro finger puppets.

The big, medium, and small Totoros are all represented, in both ocarina-playing and non-ocarina playing versions.

▼ Though the ocarina-playing medium Totoro has to leave his sack behind.

Of course, you can’t put the spotlight on memorable creatures from the film and not include the Catbus and Soot Sprites…

…and even little sister Mei, both in her regular clothes and the rain coat she puts on to go meet her dad at the bus stop in the rain, is here.

In total, that’s an even 10 Totoro finger puppets, one to put on each of our fingers. Oh, wait! Umm, we mean, one for the person we’re buying them for to put on each of their fingers! Nope, no way we’d give in to the temptation to buy these and just keep them for ourselves.

Though they might look like gacha/blind-buy items, Donguri Kyowakoku’s finger puppets are sold like normal items, so you can pick which ones you want, should you have the willpower to resist grabbing the whole set. No matter how many you buy, or who you buy them for, they all go on sale December 24 at Donguri Kyowakoku, priced at 495 yen (US$3.55) each.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow Casey on Twitter, where he got his first subtitled anime from Santa.