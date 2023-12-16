Donald Curtis and Porco Rosso, like you’ve never seen them before.

Out of all the Studio Ghibli movies directed by Hayao Miyazaki, Porco Rosso remains one of the most overlooked, despite being one of the most interesting in terms of Easter eggs and behind-the-scenes trivia.

No one will be putting Porco Rosso in the corner anymore, though, because the studio has created two beautiful never-before-seen products dedicated to the movie. Called Porco Rosso Punching Puppets, these new items are modelled on the two main characters from the film — Porco Rosso himself, and his archenemy Donald Curtis.

▼ Out of the corner and onto centre stage.

Sold either individually or as a two-piece set, these punching puppets play out the rivalry from the movie that culminates in an actual punch-up between the characters in the closing scenes.

Image: Studio Ghibli

There are a lot less bruises on the puppets, though, as each one has been beautifully crafted with gorgeous attention to detail.

Both the outfits and the expressions are faithfully replicated, and the fun details continue on the packaging.

▼ Each puppet comes with its own stand for display purposes.

The puppets don’t just look good, they work beautifully too, with concealed buttons delivering the punches. The left and right buttons dole out left-handed and right-handed punches respectively, while the centre button delivers a double punch.

Each doll is priced at 9,350 yen (US$65.90), while the two-piece Porco Rosso and Donald Curtis set retails for 18,700 yen.

▼ If you buy the set, you’ll be able to recreate the punch-up from the movie with a friend.

The Punching Puppets go on sale at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online from 10 a.m. on 16 December.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3)

