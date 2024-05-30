How does Anshin Oyado’s Shinbashi location compare to the Shinjuku one?

Our Japanese-language reporter Masanuki Sunakoma loves capsule hotels, and one in particular stood out to him last year: Anshin Oyado. His visit to the branch in Tokyo’s Shinjuku neighborhood cost him just under 5,000 yen (US$32), and with his stay he enjoyed a soak in a shared bath, free amenities, free drinks, free curry, and a cozy and air-conditioned capsule.

When he learned about Anshin Oyado’s Shinbashi location in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, he wanted to see if there were any differences between the two. So he booked a one-night stay, packed his overnight bag, and headed over.

The Shinbashi-ekimae branch was a very short walk from JR Shimbashi Station’s Karasumori Entrance. It only took Masanuki about two or three minutes, so even though it was lightly raining, he didn’t feel the need to pull out an umbrella.

He was able to stay for 4,980 yen thanks to a discounted plan on Rakuten Travel. Like the Shinjuku branch, this Shinbashi branch is a men’s only facility.

He checked in without a hitch, then headed to the lockers to store his stuff.

While not large, the lockers are arguably enough for an overnight stay’s worth of luggage.

The hotel also rents out loungewear for free. Masanuki changed into the loose and comfy duds.

Next, he headed to the cafe and lounge area. It was smaller than the Shinjuku branch, but Masanuki thought it was more relaxed. Two massage chairs–at no extra fee, of course–completed the laid-back vibes.

From 5 p.m. to midnight, all of the alcohol in the cafe is available for free. Soft drinks are also free at the drink bar. They even offered moist towelettes for free. How considerate!

White rice is also free, as well as curry until 9 p.m. After that, they switch to takikomi gohan, similar to fried rice but made in a rice cooker.

After checking out the lounge area, Masanuki descended to the basement floor to check out the shared bath and sauna. Pictures of the inside weren’t allowed, but Masanuki took plenty of notes. Here’s what the entrance looked like.

There weren’t many people when he went, so he enjoyed a soak full of peace and quiet. He hopped between the mist sauna and the “Shinbashi Waterfall”, which was just a waterfall-type shower. The mist sauna was especially misty, according to Masanuki.

Shampoo, body wash, skincare, and even hair growth serum were available for free in the bath and changing areas. There were also plenty of supplies to groom facial hair.

One of the only things not included in the plan is laundry, but it only costs a couple of hundred yen per load.

Ready to hit the hay, Masanuki ventured up to his capsule for the night.

The roomy spaces had high-quality mattresses and bedding, along with amenities like earplugs, electronic chargers, coat hangers, and a small mirror.

Masanuki slept well and woke up ready for his free curry breakfast. It was especially spicy and Masanuki found himself grabbing seconds. The free lassi also helped wash it down.

Check out wasn’t until noon, so he took his time heading out. Even if you check in during the late night hours, you should be able to get plenty of sleep. So next time you’re looking for cheap but high-quality accommodation in Tokyo, consider Anshin Oyado! Masanuki can now say with confidence that the Shinjuku branch isn’t the only top-notch one.

Hotel information

Anshin Oyado (Shinbashi-ekimae branch) / 安心お宿(新橋駅前店)

Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Shinbashi 3-21-6 Shinbashi Chuo Building II

東京都港区新橋3-21-6 新橋中央ビルⅡ

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

