This year’s event includes full concert lineups.

August is fast approaching, which means it’s once again time to break out the old One Piece tree and start practicing your One Piece carols. Yes, One Piece Day is coming back to Makuhari Messe in Chiba Prefecture (Tokyo’s neighbor to the east), and this year it’s going to be bigger than ever.

Like last time, One Piece Day is such a big event it doesn’t even fit into a single day and will be held on 10 and 11 August. Perhaps the highlight of each day will be the musical acts scheduled to perform with some of Japanese music’s biggest name performing their One Piece songs. On 10 August, long-time collaborators GRe4N Boyz (formerly known as Greeeen) will perform.

Also taking the stage is Hololive VTuber Mori Calliope who released the One-Piece-inspired song “Future Island”.

Theme song performers Maki Otsuki and Hiroshi Kitadani will also be there on both days to perform their iconic songs such as “We Are!” and “Dear Sunrise.” On 11 August, attendees will be treated to a performance by none other than Ado, who sang several songs for One Piece Film Red as the character Uta such as the smash hit “New Genesis.”

On the same day, idol group Be:First, who perform the theme song for the One Piece Card Game, “Set Sail.”

These musical performances will be held in the Live Area of the event and tickets will cost 8,800 yen ($55) for regular seats and 16,500 yen for premium seats. The rest of the event takes place in the Exhibition Area where admission is only 1,980 yen.

Here we can also expect many of the Japanese voice actors like Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy) and Ikue Ohtani (Chopper) to appear on the open stage, and all the voices of Dr. Vegapunk’s bodies will be present too.

There will also be the One Piece Best Scenes Poll, in which the production crew votes on their top 100 scenes from throughout the series. The One Piece World Figure Colosseum figure-sculpting competition is also scheduled along with the finals for the One Piece Bounty Rush: The Second Extreme Treasure Festival Tournament.

Also scheduled to be on-site are exhibits and events for the latest updates in the One Piece world, a retrospective on the series, their Uniqlo UT T-shirt collaboration, the One Piece Card Game, and the finalists for the One Piece Knowledge King contest to find the fan with the best encyclopedia knowledge of this massive series.

That still doesn’t cover everything going on at One Piece Day 2024 but should give you a pretty good idea. Tickets to either or both days of this event can be purchased via the event website. Also, if you’re too busy on those days or not in Tokyo, the Special Live Area concert events will also be livestreamed on the Stagecrowd platform and can also be viewed there until 17 and 18 August for 3,800 yen for one day or 6,800 yen for both, while the Exhibition Area will be streamed for free on the official One Piece YouTube channel with English interpretation.

However you get there, it’s sure to be a lot of fun for fans of One Piece and music alike.

Event information

One Piece Day 2024

Makuhari Messe

Chiba-ken, Chiba-shi, Mihama-ku, Nakase 2-1

千葉県千葉市美浜区中瀬 2-1

Website

Exhibition Area

Makuhari International Exhibition Hall 1-3

10 and 11 August

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Admission: 1,980 yen

Streaming: YouTube (Available Worldwide)

Special Live Area

Makuhari Event Hall

10 and 11 August

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Start: 6:30 p.m.

Admission: 8,800 yen (General Seats), 16,500 yen (Superior Seats)

Streaming: Stagecrowd (Registration required, only available in Japan, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain)

Streaming Tickets: 3,800 yen (1 Day), 6,800 yen (Both Days)

Images: ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!