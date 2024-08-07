A rare chance to see Pokémon like you’ve never seen them before.

Pokémon fans in Shizuoka Prefecture have long lamented the fact that they’re yet to receive a Pokémon Centre, but for the next few months they’re the envy of the nation, because Pokémon is coming to them with a special Pokémon x Crafts Exhibition at the MOA Museum of Art at the MOA Museum of Art in Atami City.

This travelling exhibition goes by the full name “Pokémon x Crafts Exhibition – A Great Discovery of Beauty and Crafts”, and it’s been wowing fans in Shizuoka since 6 July. The main highlight is the “Pikachu Greeting“, where the electric Pokémon appears on a special noh theatre stage for five days only.

This is a very unique setup for a Pokémon greeting, and it’s made even more special by the entrance, with Pikachu appearing from the agemaku (entrance curtain), and walking along the hashigakari (bridgeway) to the main stage, just as a traditional noh theatre actor would.

While noh theatre actors generally wear masks on stage, Pikachu keeps her face visible for the public, waving from the main stage while dressed in a beautiful kimono.

▼ This Pikachu has a heart-shaped tail, which, in the Pokémon world, means it’s a girl.

The kimono displays a beautiful gradation of pink and blue colours, along with a traditional pattern called “koujitsunagi”, which features interlocking “工” (“kou”) characters.

▼ Completing the traditional outfit is a traditional hair ornament, which Pikachu wears on one ear.

For the first few minutes of the meet-and-greet, Pikachu appears on stage alone, allowing her fans to get some great photos and videos of her in her kimono in the beautiful traditional setting.

▼ Then fans with numbered tickets get to join Pikachu on stage for some commemorative photos.

The July photo sessions proved to be so popular that the museum has decided to change the ticketing system from its previous first-come, first-served basis to a lottery system. Now, visitors will need to apply for the lottery in front of the Noh Theatre one hour before each performance. Lottery results will be made available 30 minutes before each performance on the MOA Museum of Art official website and in several locations within the museum, including in front of the Noh Theatre.

The appearance times are 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m., 1:00-1:30 p.m. and 2:30-3:00p.m., only on the following dates: July 6, July 14, August 11, August 25, and September 8. On 11 August, however, there will be an additional appearance from 10:30-11:00 a.m.

While the tickets for an up-close-and-personal photo with the electric Pokémon are only limited to 50 people, the theatre has seating for 100, so another 50 who line up outside the venue can enter to view Pokémon from their seats.

▼ One thing you don’t have to line up for is the exclusive Pikachu plushies, which are limited to one per customer.

It’s not every day you get to see Pikachu in traditional kimono, but it’s all part of the theme of the exhibition, which combines the beauty of Pokémon with the beauty of traditional Japanese craftsmanship.

We’ll walk through some of the highlights from the unique exhibition, so if you’re planning a visit and want to avoid spoilers, feel free to skip through to the end.

The exhibition showcases works created by 20 artists from different eras and specialty backgrounds, including Living National Treasures, which give us a new perspective on the familiar characters we know and love.

▼ Toru Fukuda’s “After the Rain” (2022)

▼ Kasumi Ueha’s Arabesque Shaymin (2022)

▼ Vulpix gets a Shigaraki ware makeover, thanks to ceramics specialist Yoshiko Masumoto.

▼ Akimasa Ikeda’s “Unown Black Granite Tea Caddy” uses a mother-of-pearl technique to apply characters from the Unown alphabet onto the surface of the caddy.

▼ Yuki Hayama’s Pokémon Urn was particularly popular with visitors, because a closer look at it reveals…

▼…loads of Pokémon hidden within the pattern!

The museum itself is a beautiful complex, with eye-catching design features and delicious treats at the cafe, making it the perfect place to escape the summer heat.

The Pokémon x Crafts Exhibition will be on at the MOA Museum of Art until 9 September.

Museum information

MOA Museum of Art / MOA美術館

Address: Shizuoka-ken, Atami-shi, Momoyamacho 26-2

静岡県熱海市桃山町26-2

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

