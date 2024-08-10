Test the bounds of your relationship with this tiny accommodation in Tokyo.

Minamisenju is becoming known as one of the top places in Tokyo for cheap stays, and our reporters have been scouring the neighbourhood for some of the best value hotels. Recently, our reporter Takamichi Furusawa stayed at Hotel Accela and found it lived up to the high rating of 4.10 out of 5 on accommodation site Rakuten Travel, with a large public bath, free morning coffee, and balconies offering fantastic views.

▼ The view of Tokyo Skytree from one of the rooms.

While the hotel rooms are compact, they’re not bad for solo travellers, but when Takamichi discovered the rooms can actually accommodate two people, he couldn’t quite believe it. These rooms are amongst the smallest he’s ever stayed in, and he could’t imagine how two people could sleep in them, so he did what any curious reporter would do — he booked a room for two and convinced his colleague Masanuki Sunakoma to join him for an investigative report.

Having booked the twin room for 5,200 yen (US$35.67) for two adults, Takamichi led the way, and Masanuki was impressed at how the hotel looked more like an apartment complex than a business hotel.

▼ After checking in at the reception desk, the two colleagues made their way past the public bath, which has different bathing hours for men and women…



▼ …and the laundry and kitchenette areas.



Keen to find out what Masanuki would think of the sleeping arrangements, Takamichi felt a sense of excitement as he approached the door to their room.

▼ Welcome to room 716.

Opening the door, Takamichi saw the familiar tatami mat flooring that he’d slept on during his last stay.

▼ However, this time, instead of one futon in the room, there were two.

The only problem was…how the heck were they supposed to lay them out in this tight space?

Takamichi couldn’t help but laugh at the setup before him, as he’d never seen anything like it in all his years of travelling.

▼ Were they meant to lay the futons out here and lie with their legs up against the wall?

It felt less spacious than a room in a prison, but being a man of action, Masanuki immediately got to work.

▼ If there were two futons here, then they must fit…somehow.

▼ It was like a futon jigsaw puzzle, but eventually Masanuki figured it out.

▼ Ta daaa!

With a setup like this, friends could quickly become lovers — either that or it could lead to the end of the friendship. Even Takamichi, who’d made the reservation, was at a loss for words as he wasn’t expecting to sleep this close to a work colleague.

All he could say to Masanuki was:

▼ “I’m sorry.”

Being an easygoing chap, Masanuki didn’t mind the setup, and when he stepped out on to the balcony, the breeze helped to cool any tension between them.

▼ “The night breeze feels good, so I’ll forgive you…”

However, when they snuggled up under the covers, they realised this wasn’t going to work as it really was a little too close for comfort.

▼ So in the end, they decided to top-and-tail it.

Rather than wait for sleep to come while staring at Masanuki’s feet, Takamichi decided to get up and use the small table provided to finish some work until he felt a little more drowsy.

This arrangement made things a lot more comfortable, and it wasn’t long before Masanuki drifted off and began snoring. Takamichi eventually followed suit after working late into the night, and by the time they woke the next morning, they felt a close bond that only those who’ve peed into the same urinal would understand.

It’s certainly one of the smallest hotel rooms you’ll find in Tokyo, especially when you book a stay for two. What it lacks in space it makes up for in views, though, making it a very reasonable deal for lovers…and those wanting to test the bounds of their friendship.

Hotel information

Hotel Axela / ホテル アクセラ

Address: Tokyo-to, Taito-ku, Nihon Tsutsumi 1-40-12

東京都台東区日本堤1-40-12

Website

