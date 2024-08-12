New Shojo Cafe Bar continues owners’ mission to “create environments where disabilities disappear.”

At some cafes, a big part of what makes the experience enjoyable is the conversation and interaction with the friendly staff. That’s definitely the appeal that Shojo Cafe Bar wants people to know about, but it’s not just the amicable, chatty atmosphere that makes Shojo special, but also the special technology the cafe is outfitted with to facilitate conversations between the staff and customers.

The name “Shojo Cafe” might ring a bell, as this is the second establishment to bear that name. Like the first Shojo Cafe, Shojo Cafe Bar is is staffed by employees who are either deaf or hard of hearing and run by Possible, an organization that runs an employment support service and other projects aimed at “creating environments where disabilities disappear.” But whereas the first Shojo Cafe has a no-talking, no-music policy in order to “enjoy the silence,” the new Shojo Cafe Bar aims to bolster and open up lines of spoken communication with clear digital speech-to-text conversion displays placed on the counter between customers and employees.

In addition, the staff will be happy to teach customers a few phrases of sign language, if they’re interested in adding a few more skills to their conversational repertoire.

As indicated by the “Bar” addition to its name, Shojo Cafe Bar serves not only coffee, tea, and colorful cream sodas…

…but also cocktails and even a mysterious-sounding “sake for people who love cats” (not to be confused with the Cat Lover’s Ramen we recently ate).

Shojo Cafe Bar opened on August 10, and is operating concurrently with the original Shojo Cafe.

Shojo Cafe Bar / SHOJOカフェバー

Address: Osaka-fu, Osaka-shi, Kita-ku, Matsugaecho 1-43 Delight Minami Morimachi I-202

大阪府大阪市北区松ケ枝町１−４３DELIGHT南森町I-202

Open 2 p.m.-8 p.m.

Payment by credit card, PayPay, or IC card only (cash not accepted)

