Miso Meow-men will make your tail curl in delight.

There are a lot of different instant ramen options for noodle lovers in Japan, but did you know there’s a variety for cat lovers too?

Called “Neko Suki You Ramen” (“Ramen for Cat Lovers“), this unusual product is part of the Kirimaru ramen series from Aichi-based noodle manufacturers Ogasawara Seifun. Both the noodles and the broth are made in Japan, and there are four varieties to choose from: “Tom Nyam” (“Nya” is the Japanese word for “meow“), Wafuu Tonkotsu (“Japanese-style Tonkotsu”), “Miso Nyan Men” (“Miso Meow Noodles”), and “Fuu Fuu Nya Udon” (“fuu fuu” is the sound of blowing on something to cool it down).

▼ The gorgeous, brightly coloured packs stand out at stores that sell them, and at this particular store they retailed for 258 yen (US$1.68) each.

With the meow-ful names and cat and pawprint images on the pack, you’d be forgiven for thinking this was some type of special ramen for cats, but rest assured — these noodles are for human consumption.

▼ Inside, there are dried noodles and soup, so nothing out of the ordinary here.

However, the name “Ramen for Cat Lovers” is a bit dubious. After all, “Ramen for Pork lovers” would suggest the noodles taste like pork, so does that mean this ramen tastes like…cat?

▼ Well, there’s only one way to find out.

Placing the noodles in a pot of boiling water, these are super easy to make, requiring nothing more than the addition of the broth sachet before serving. The broth contains Hatcho miso, a less-sweet miso that’s characteristically darker, thicker and stronger in flavour, so once it’s blended into the dish it’s similar to the miso ramen you’d get at a Chinese restaurant.

Usually, this type of ramen has a distinctive spiciness, but in this case the mixture was mellow. While critics might argue that the flavour of the broth could be stronger and richer, when you think about it, the mellow, laid-back character of the meal was actually a better match for the image of a cat.

This wasn’t a meal for tiger lovers, after all — it was designed for cat lovers, who like to feel cosy and relaxed in feline company, and that’s exactly what this ramen serves up.

So, thankfully, this “Ramen for Cat Lovers” doesn’t taste like cat, but it does have a warming, satisfying flavour that helps you relax and unwind in the same way as petting an animal would.

▼ Reading the fine print on the back of the pack reveals another reason why this meal is for cat lovers.

▼ “A portion of the purchase price of this product will be used for animal protection activities”.

Awwwww. So not only do ramen lovers benefit from this product, cats do too. It’s a great way to kill two birds with one stone, which cats would no doubt be in favour of, so next time you’re browsing the shelves at a Japanese supermarket, be sure to keep an eye out for the Ramen for Cat Lovers. It’s a lot better than this ramen for lovers of poisonous blowfish!

