Kabuki musician teams up with the world’s only official ninja organisation for a night you’ll remember forever.

Japan is as famous for its futuristic elements as it is for its traditional heritage, and now there’s a new spot in Tokyo where you can experience both at once, at Shinjuku Ninja Live Show.

This new 90-minute extravaganza is a collaborative project between entertainment company TryHard Japan and the Japan Ninja Council, the world’s only official ninja organisation. The main story is directed by Denjiro Tanaka, a kabuki musician who has performed domestically and internationally, including at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The show will introduce audiences to the ways of the ninja, oiran courtesans, and Japanese taiko drums, utilising kabuki production methods that have been passed down from the Edo period (1603-1868).

The event begins with “DJ time” where a samurai DJ spins tracks as audience members arrive and enjoy food and drinks. All audience members who reserve their tickets at least seven days before the scheduled performance will receive a bento boxed meal and one drink, included in the cost of the ticket, with additional drinks available separately.

▼ The bento is a luxurious Tender Japanese Wagyu Beef Sukiyaki Set.

This is followed by the live show, which fuses traditional performing arts with modern lighting and images to create an exciting and immersive environment.

At the heart of the story, which is completely non-verbal so people from all backgrounds can enjoy it, is a battle between rival ninjas for “the sword that brings peace“.

After the main live show, the samurai DJ will return, along with dancers and “flare bartenders”, for a final performance that audience members can participate in. The experience concludes with a photo session where you can take photos with the performers to commemorate your visit.

The entire event is scheduled to last approximately 90 minutes, and tickets are priced at 8,000 yen (US$55.24). While tickets can be purchased on the day, depending on availability, they only include one drink and not the bento, so to get your money’s worth, it’s best to reserve your ticket online at least seven days ahead, as that will get you a drink and a bento for the same price. Children under the age of six are free, but they won’t receive a drink or bento.

As for performance times, there are currently three shows a day, at 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m., with the reception area open 30 minutes before each start time. The shows will be held every weekday from 6 August, with the exact date listed below.

August 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 14, 15, 16, 19, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30

September 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30

October dates are yet to be announced, but will be published on the official website when available.

Site information

Warp Shinjuku

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Kabukicho 1-21-1

東京都新宿区歌舞伎町1-21-1

Website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!