Remember NFTs? That was a pretty wild ride where people were paying thousands and thousands for jpegs of punk rock monkeys and Donald Trump shooting lasers out his eyes. While the sun appears to have set on all that, crypto in general is still going strong with a bevy of meme coins – highly unstable cryptocurrencies based on Internet memes that often don’t go anywhere – coming out daily, it seems.

One prime target for meme coins is the fairy otter mascot Chiitan. From its humble and rocky beginnings as a regional mascot, it catapulted itself to global fame and is now an omnipresent being on Twitter where it creates ads to help stop us all from having to see stupid ones. In an announcement posted to the official Chiitan☆Coin Twitter account here, the character says:

We hope you will listen to our thoughts on why an officially authorized meme coin was minted this time. Many fake coins were created to take advantage of Chiitan’s popularity. We have sent out many messages to them asking them to stop, to protect Chiitan’s fans. However, the blockchain service is not easy to stop once it starts, and without knowing the creator of the fake coins, many people bought it day by day. In order to protect the Chiitan fan community, we have decided to approve the official meme coins. Although we did not intend to mint official meme coins, we could not stand to see more fakes being created on a daily basis. Please don’t feel obligated to make a purchase. It’s perfectly fine if you decide not to. We just want those who participate to enjoy the Chiitan meme!!

Chiitan also appears to not want anyone to fall victim to pump-and-dump crypto scams in its name. So, it set up its own official “mascot meme coin” called Chiitan☆Coin.

Despite Chiitan’s impressive online saturation, you might still not have heard of Chiitan☆Coin even though it was minted back in June. Chiitan’s normal social media accounts realize that a lot of people are really turned off by hearing about crypto and don’t seem to mention it at all. That makes sense since the self-proclaimed core purpose of Chiitan’s ads is to reduce people’s exposure to ones like those from crypto-related businesses.

Instead, separate accounts for the official Chiitan☆Coin have been set up so that those who are interested in it can follow it while everyone else can remain insulated from it, though judging by the replies, many people seem to think the official account is just another fake.

There also appear to be attempts made to help keep the growth of Chiitan☆Coin stable such as no pre-sale, a limited supply of 1 billion coins, and a 30-percent lock-up rate to help prevent a sudden mass dumping that would crash the price. Rather than a focus on making tons of money, Chiitan☆Coin seems to be emphasizing a philosophy of slow and prudent growth.

If you’re intent on owning some Chiitan☆Coin despite Chiitan’s insistence that you don’t need to, it can be purchased using the Solana cryptocurrency and the official website sends me to Raydium to make the purchase, but it’s possible to do on other platforms like Telegram if you have the right code (the contact address for the official Chiitan☆Coin is A3gMddXMAhmc3P9dLjHv2n6ywWWzpGZbRCH6y8sta8ug; anything else is fake).

If you’re willing to go through all that to get some Chiitan☆Coins in the hopes of getting rich, I strongly recommend you don’t. Meme coins – which, despite its safeguards, Chiitan☆Coin still basically is – all have varying degrees of diceyness and carry a substantial financial risk. If you don’t feel comfortable dealing with that, then follow Chiitan’s own advice above and don’t buy it, because this is solely to give a scam-free space for people who both like to dabble in meme coins and like Chiitan.

You’d be better off thinking of Chiitan☆Coin purchase like buying a Chiitan T-shirt – just something for kicks that will make you feel like a part of the fairy otter community with no expectation that you’ll get your money back.

