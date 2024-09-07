A fascinating look at how the mound is newly built before every tournament.

In Japan, the sumo community is currently preparing for the September tournament, scheduled to be held at Tokyo’s Kokugikan from 8-22 September. A lot has to be done in the lead-up to the event, and one of the most important jobs is also one that many spectators may not even be aware of — the building of the dohyo, or sumo mound.

While the sumo mound might look like a permanent structure, it’s actually newly built ahead of every tournament. And that’s not the only surprising revelation, as the people who build the dohyo are the “yobidashi”, or ring announcers who are usually seen in traditional attire, with fan in hand, calling the sumo wrestlers into the ring before their bout.

The building of the sumo mound recently became a hot topic online when the Japan Sumo Association shared a video of the yobidashi preparing the mound ahead of this year’s September tournament.

▼ Take a look at the video below.

There’a a lot going on in the video, starting with the building up of the clay to make the trapezoidal mound. The yobidashi then pound the clay to flatten and strengthen it, while other yobidashi make straw bales, using beer bottles to beat and tighten the bales which are then buried into the surface of the mound to create the circular ring.

Another essential element is creating a hole in the side of the mound, which connects to the underground sewerage system. This little trough acts like a spitoon for rikishi sumo wrestlers to spit water into after cleansing their mouths before a bout.

Finally, the sides of the dohyo are scraped to make them smooth and glossy, and after three days of hard work, the mound is ready to bear the weight of the wrestlers during the 15-day tournament.

The screenshots above are taken from an official video on Sumo Prime Time, the Japan Sumo Association’s official YouTube channel, which describes the process in great detail.

▼ Check out the video below.

It’s a fascinating insight into what goes on behind the scenes in the lead-up to a sumo tournament in Japan. The mound is required to take a lot of weight…and a lot of beating, so it’s nice to see the unsung work of the yobidashi get some much-needed recognition.

It just goes to show that there’s a lot to learn and love about sumo in Japan, and there’s a lot that veterans of the sport can teach us.

