American diner chain in Okinawa has a special offer that a lot of Japanese locals don’t know about.

A&W root beer might be a household name in America, but here in Japan you’d be hard-pressed to find it…unless you’re on the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa. You’re never too far from a root beer on this island chain, as it’s the only place in the country where you’ll find A&W diners — 23 of them in fact, and they have a special offer on root beers that a lot of locals don’t even know about.

Serving the community since 1963, you can enjoy all the usual menu items at A&W in Okinawa, with burgers and “Super Poutine” (fries topped with gravy and cheese) highly recommended.

▼ However, many customers come here just for the root beer.

Root beer is one of those love-it-or-hate-it type of drinks, with its bittersweet, herbaceous flavours giving it a complexity that appeals to some palates while repulsing others. Lovers of the drink will definitely want to make a beeline for the diner, though, because once you finish a glass of the drink here…

▼…you’ll be able to get a refill for free!

▼ It’s not just one refill, either, because here you can get unlimited refills for whatever size drink you order.

Doing the math, it would make the most economical sense to order a small and keeping getting refills — staff serve drinks in a new glass every time — but there are plenty of customers who order the large, because it comes in an eye-catching jug.

▼ Budget-conscious diners need not be disappointed, though — the small-sized glass is arguably just as good-looking.

The best time to order an A&W is on a Wednesday, because that’s when you can upgrade a regular-sized root beer to a float at no extra cost.

▼ Wednesday is “Root Beer Float Day” at the chain.

So next time you’re down in Okinawa, trying the heavenly bread and pork and egg onigiri rice balls, be sure to leave some room in your belly for a root beer at A&W. Freshly poured at full carbonation is the best way to try it, and with free refills on offer, it’s one of many things that’ll tempt you on a trip to Okinawa.

