Popcorn with espresso is the new must-try drink of the year.

Back in September, Starbucks opened a new type of branch in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Marui department store called Starbucks Reserve Cafe. Located on the second floor, the cafe fuses Milanese bar culture with Japanese kissaten (traditional coffeehouse) aesthetics to create a modern cafe-bakery, and since its opening it’s been incredibly popular with customers.

Now, the cafe is attracting even more attention, with the announcement that it will be selling a range of exclusive drinks for winter. The first new drink is the Caramel Melts Frappuccino, which will be sold in a Tall size only, priced at 884 yen (US$5.61) for takeout and 900 yen for dine-in.

This exciting beverage is said to offer “a new coffee experience”, as espresso is poured over caramel popcorn placed at the bottom of the cup. This allows you to enjoy popcorn infused with espresso, and it’s layered with popcorn-flavoured whipped cream, caramel sauce, and a salted pretzel, for a melty combination of sweet and crunchy layers that resembles a luxurious dessert.

▼ Those preferring something hot can opt for the Caramel Melts Latte (Tall size only; 805 yen for takeout or 820 yen for dine-in).

The Caramel Melts Latte is a high-quality drink made with a fragrant popcorn-flavoured latte, layered with popcorn-flavoured whipped cream, caramel sauce, and cinnamon, and topped with a salted pretzel. The chain recommends adding cinnamon powder and ordering the cafe’s signature cornetti on the side for dunking.

▼ This might look like a croissant, but it’s a cornetti.

Another beverage waiting to tempt you at this Starbucks location is the Starbucks Reserve Opera Frappuccino. This dessert-like drink, inspired by an opera cake, contains almond milk and espresso, with a whipped cream and rich chocolate sauce topping, making for a luxurious experience.

▼ Tall size only (864 yen takeout, 880 yen dine-in)

So whether you like caramel or chocolate with your espresso, the Reserve Cafe is ready to satisfy your cravings. All three drinks will only be available for a limited time, while stocks last from 9 January.

Store information

Starbucks Reserve Cafe Shinjuku Marui Main Building 2nd Floor / スターバックス リザーブ® カフェ 新宿マルイ本館2階店

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Shinjuku 3-30-13,Shinjuku Marui Main Building

東京都 新宿区 新宿3-30-13 新宿マルイ本館

Open 7:00 a.m.-10:30 p.m.every day

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!