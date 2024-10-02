After missing multiple issues, Nobuhiro Watsuki’s Rurouni Kenshin: The Hokkaido Arc is officially taking a break.

The second season of the second Rurouni Kenshin TV series, the “Kyoto Disturbance” arc, is scheduled to premiere in just a few days, on October 4. But just as swordsman Himura Kenshin is set to make his anime return, he’s going to be disappearing from the manga world for an undetermined amount of time.

The official Twitter account of monthly manga anthology Jump Square, which carries the currently ongoing Rurouni Kenshin: The Hokkaido Arc series, has posted an announcement that the manga will be going on indefinite hiatus due to creator Nobuhiro Watsuki’s health issues.

The statement says:

To our readers, Thank you for reading Rurouni Kenshin: The Hokkaido Arc. Due to Nobuhiro Watsuki’s poor physical health condition, Rurouni Kenshin: The Hokkaido Arc will be going on hiatus for a while. The series has been on hiatus since Jump Square’s June 2024 issue, and every month we have been searching for ways to produce the next chapter, but after discussion between the editing department and Watsuki, we have come to the decision that a period of rest will be the best way by which to prepare for the stable and continuous resumption of its serialization. When the end of the hiatus has been determined, we will announce it within Jump Square, and through the Jump Square official X account. We sincerely apologize to all readers who have been looking forward to the next chapter. We hope that you will continue to support Rurouni Kenshin: The Hokkaido Arc.

As mentioned in the statement, Rurouni Kenshin: The Hokkaido Arc has had no new chapter published since prior to the summer of this year. While the manga’s story is a collaborative effort between the 54-year-old Watsuki and his wife, Watsuki is the manga’s artist. No specifics have been given as to what ailments he’s dealing with, but considering that Jump Square has felt the need to make the hiatus official, it’s unlikely that new chapters will be coming for at least a number of months.

