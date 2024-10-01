Japanese undergarments are like an anime hug for your stomach.

Japan has developed a number of unique ways to stay warm in winter, one of which is an item of clothing called a “haramaki“. Literally translating as “belly wrap“, the haramaki dates back to feudal times, when it was a piece of armour worn to protect the abdomen, but these days it’s enjoying a resurgence as a fun undergarment that helps to keep the stomach warm and improve circulation.

The haramaki is perfectly primed for cute designs, which gave Studio Ghibli the idea to add it to their fashion range. As a belly-based garment, there was one character they had in mind to feature on the design — Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro!

Fans of the anime studio will recognise the markings of the rotund character’s belly on the haramaki…

▼ …and on the rear is the character’s pudgy tail.

People of all ages could do with a Totoro belly hug, and the studio is happy to accommodate that need by providing the haramaki in both adult’s and children’s sizes.

▼ The packaging is as sweet as the belly wraps, with the adult size on the left and the child’s size on the right.

Called the “Totoro’s Belly Marshmallow Haramaki“, the garment is made with a stretchy “marshmallow fabric” that’s warm and fluffy yet thin enough that it won’t affect the line of your clothes.

Not only will the haramaki keep you warm, it’ll bring joy to your everyday life, like a secret shared by you and the Soot Sprites on your Totoro belly.

The haramaki can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores around Japan and online, with the adult’s size retailing for 3,080 yen (US$21.63) and the child’s size retailing for 2,860 yen.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

