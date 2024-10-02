Menchanko-tei combines noodles with traditional sumo food for a meal that’s become popular in Japan and the United States.

Whenever our reporter Masanuki Sunakoma thinks of the many noodle restaurant chains he’d most like to dine at in Fukuoka, Menchanko-tei always comes to mind. So on a recent trip to the prefecture, he made a beeline for the nearest branch, where he was excited to fulfil his noodle dreams.

▼ Menchanko-tei was born in Hakata City, Fukuoka, in 1980 — the same year as Masanuki’s birth.

The name of the restaurant combines the word “tei” (“restaurant“) with “men” (“noodles“) and “chanko“, a traditional hotpot dish eaten by sumo wrestlers, and this combination of foods is exactly what the chain serves up.

▼ Menchanko

The idea for the unusual dish came about when the owner-chef, an avid sumo fan who initially operated an udon restaurant, was inspired by the chanko nabe he ate with sumo wrestlers at the training hall of the 53rd Yokozuna (Sumo Grand Champion) Kotozakura Masakatsu. While the sumo wrestlers would usually add noodles to the hotpot towards the end of the meal, Menchanko-tei’s owner didn’t see the need to wait, finding it such a delicious pairing that he decided to serve them together from the get-go, creating a meal that became so popular the restaurant grew to incorporate numerous branches, including one in Hawaii and one at the World Trade Center in New York.

At the Hakozaki branch, where Masanuki visited, they pay homage to the now-lost World Trade Center location with a relic that’s incredibly moving — the cash register, which was pulled from the rubble.

Being up close and personal to an item that came all the way from Ground Zero was a surprisingly emotional experience, and Masanuki had no idea that there was such a connection between this restaurant and the World Trade Center.

This overseas connection gave Masanuki an even greater sense of gratitude for being able to taste the menchanko, and he followed the recommendation of staff by ordering the classic “Ganso (Original) Menchanko”, with a mochi rice cake, for 820 yen (US$5.70).

▼ Chanko Nabe is a famously hearty meal, and the chewy rice cake added extra carbs to the mix.

The way it was served, in a metal pot for one, gave this humble hotpot a classy elegance, and when Masanuki took a sip of the broth, he was blown away by the depth of flavour.

This complexity is a result of all the ingredients being simmered together, and having the noodles in there from the beginning, rather than at the end, when little more than the broth remains, made this dish feel unique to Masanuki.

It was kind of like eating the most hearty ramen you’ve ever tasted, with a wide variety of ingredients, including meat and tofu.

The dashi broth is so tasty you’ll be tempted to recreate it at home, but thankfully you won’t have to go to the trouble as the restaurant sells it in take-home bottles for 1,500 yen.

With counter, table and tatami mat seating areas, all the Menchako-tei restaurant locations are well-suited for couples, small groups and solo diners, and with some branches closing at 2 in the morning, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to stop by and try the unusual dish when you’re in the area.

It’s a great way to get a taste of the sumo world, where dashi is an important ingredient, and experience some of what goes on behind-the-scenes to support the sumo wrestlers.

