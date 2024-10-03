Shinjuku Mylord takes a moment to remember four decades of trends.

This month marks the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Shinjuku Mylord shopping center. Attached to Shinjuku Station, the busiest railway hub in the entire world, Shinjuku Mylord has enjoyed decades of its location making it both an extremely convenient place to shop for the latest fashions and giving its clothing exposure massive exposure to the over 3.5 million people who pass through the station on an average day.

As Shinjuku Mylord celebrates its 40th birthday, it’s released a very cool animated video providing a glimpse back at women’s fashion trends in Japan over the years since its opening.

Things start off with the conservatively classy design sense of the mid ‘80s, before getting loosening up into more casual and clothing in the ‘90s, including a visual shout-out to the kogyaru look, complete with a pager.

In addition to clothing stores, Shinjuku Mylord also has cosmetics shops, so the animated retrospective, created by illustrator Poki and video artist Masumi Nishibori, also tracks makeup trends, like the heavier use of blush in the 2000s.

We also get some reflection of lifestyle trends, like a young women in an outdoorsy outfit drawing inspiration from the “yama girl” hiking boom among young women in the mid-2010s, who’s snapping a smartphone selfie as social media takes off…

…and the 2020 ensemble includes a color-coordinated face mask for the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The video even shows off a theoretical look for 2025, with a woman with bright pink hair and a futuristic dress with detached sleeves and a geometric opening around her navel. However, Shinjuku Mylord isn’t going to get much of a chance to see if this bold prediction of the next big thing in women’s fashion come true or not, because the animated sequence is actually a goodbye video, as Shinjuku Mylord will be permanently closing as part of the ongoing redevelopment of the Shinjuku Station area. Shinjuku Mylord’s last day won’t come until March 16 of next year, though, so there’s still time for one last visit until then.

