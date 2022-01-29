Travel back in time with these retro-looking hair and make-up styles!



Japanese cosmetics company Shiseido has been at the forefront of hair and makeup trends since they first began way back in 1872. Over the years, they’ve seen a wide variety of trends, like the huge frizzy perms of the ’80s to the bleached hair and tanned skin gyaru look of the late ’90s/early 2000s.

While the pandemic has seemed to slow down the growth of any new beauty trends — after all, there’s only so much you can do with a mask covering half of your face — Shiseido declared the theme for on-point looks for this year would be ‘nostalgic revival’. After analysing popular hair and makeup styles in recent fashion shows, many seemed to take inspiration from two eras of Japanese history, with models sporting looks with bright colours full of shine and sparkle, reminiscent of looks from the past — specifically, the 1980s and the early 2000s.

The first era to inspire current makeup trends is the bubble era from the 1980s. Shiseido have termed the current 2022 version as ‘80s youth MIX‘ makeup. Hair and makeup in the 1980s saw Japanese women sport huge, permed hair, bold eyes and bright pink or red lips. Women in the ’80s also preferred a thick eyebrow; bubble era fashion in Japan was big and bold.

▼ ’80s pop duo WINK are a good example of this look put into practice.

The 2022 version of this makeup trend isn’t quite as bold as its ’80s counterpart (thankfully no huge perms this time around) but the fuller eyebrows are back, along with a dusky rose colour on the lips. The foundation is light and dewy, and the eyeliner is slightly smudged, especially at the inner corner of the eye.

Shiseido recommends anyone wanting to go with the ’80s youth MIX look to accompany it with poker straight hair, with some wide set bangs.

The next look Shiseido predict will be all the rage this year is the ‘Y2K youth MIX’ style from the early 2000s; an era when eyeshadow was glittery, false eyelashes were stacked and lips were glossed. What a time to be alive!

▼ Who better to give an example of Y2K looks than legendary idol group Morning Musume?

Shiseido’s modern take on the Y2K makeup looks a little tamer, though, so no need to grab your butterfly clips and friendship bracelets. You might want to get your lip gloss out of storage, though we can’t imagine a lip gloss you used in the 2000s would be anywhere near in a suitable enough condition to go on your lips. Maybe just throw it out and get a new one, instead.

The Y2K youth MIX look sees the return of glossy lips, with a semi-matte foundation and an orange blush. Shiseido recommends a matte beige colour across the lid, with a layer of pink glitter on top. Don’t forget to add a little pink glitter shadow along the bottom of your eye, too.

Round off the look with a gold glittery shadow on the outer corner of the eye, and complete it with a heavy layer of mascara to top and bottom lashes. To give the eyes more impact, go for a thinner brow, and finish off the whole look with a messy ponytail held up with some hair clips.

Of course, if neither of these retro looks float your boat, Shiseido have also proposed two other looks, ‘Sparkling Eyes‘ (which, as the name suggests, involves glittery eyeshadow, as well as red blush and a light foundation) and ‘Layered Radiance‘ (cream blush and highlighter with a reddish brown eyeliner). Both looks go well with a short hair cut.

▼ Sparkling Eyes

▼ Layered Radiance

If you want to be ahead of the pack in terms of Japanese hair and makeup trends for 2022, give some of these looks a try. And If you’re looking for a place to show off your new retro looks, you can always go and get some professional retro style photos taken, like our reporter Natsuki did.

Source, images: PR Times

