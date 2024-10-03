Like drinking a flower garden, but you’ll have to go hunting to find it.

In Japan, you don’t have to go to Starbucks to get a Starbucks drink, because the coffeehouse chain has been teaming up with local beverage giant Suntory to create a series of “chilled cups” sold at select supermarkets and convenience stores.

Now, the latest chilled cup contains a brand new flavour that’s the first in the series to contain the taste and aroma of flowers. Called the Earl Grey Flower Tea Latte, this new beverage is said to “deliver a cheerful moment with a hint of autumn”, and it’s a sentiment that’s beautifully expressed in the package design, which features a gold base inspired by the season. Metallic hues are layered upon the base to create a luxurious, high-quality look, while a scattering of flowers captures the essence of the floral aromas contained within.

Look carefully and you’ll see a beeswax pattern representing the honey component, which adds a gentle sweetness to the milky beverage. The star of the show, however, is the herb and flower blend, which features bergamot in the Earl Grey, while a variety of floral aromas, such as osmanthus, play a supporting role in the background.

While the beverage can easily be enjoyed on its own, Starbucks recommends pairing it with black sesame biscuits, as the fragrant taste of roasted sesame complements the gorgeous floral aroma of the Earl Grey Flower Tea Latte, allowing you to “discover a new taste”.

Each 200-millilitre (6.8-ounce) cup is set to retail at a recommended price of 219 yen (US$1.52), and will be available from 8 October. Unlike a lot of Chilled Cups, which can be found at all the big convenience stores, this new variety will have a very limited release, as it will only be on sale at stores run by the Seven & i Group, such as Ito-Yokado, York Mart, and 7-Eleven convenience stores.

So keep an eye out for the new chilled cup while you can, and don’t forget the Pumpkin Spice latte is also available in a chilled cup, and it’s much more widely available.

Source, images: Press release

