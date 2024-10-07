Looking for a scenic outing this month? This lakeside park in Shiga will leave you transfixed with all of its autumn glory.
Year round, Mt. Hakodate’s Kokia Park in Takashima, Shiga Prefecture, offers wonderful views of Lake Biwa, Japan’s largest freshwater lake, from an elevation of 680 meters (755 feet). Now, in the autumn, that beauty is amplified thanks to thousands of ornamental plants about to turn a deep crimson color.
The highlight of the spectacle is undoubtedly the 8,000 individual kochia scoparia (bassia scoparia) plants, known as kokia in Japanese, that practically flood the park. Also called firebush or fireweed among other names, the leaves of kokia reach their peak red in mid-October and give the appearance of the slope transforming into a river of fire.
▼ Rows upon rows of crimson kokia
Paired with the vivid blue sky on a clear day and the sparkling waters of Lake Biwa, the kokia make for a stunning, ethereal landscape indeed.
While the kokia are the centerpiece of the mountain, the other fall blooms in the park are equally impressive.
In particular, these striking rows of 5,000 impatiens plants will make you see red–but in an awe-inspiring way.
Thick patches of zinnias, marigolds, and blue salvia offer a vivid contrast.
This staircase leading to the sky is a perfect photo-op for posing with the ample pink petunias as a backdrop.
Finally, a blanket of susuki grass (silver grass) and multicolored dahlias are the perfect cornerstone to signal the departure of summer and the advent of fall.
This year, the flowers may also be hiding a special treat as the park has been graced by the rare chestnut tiger butterfly (asagimadara) for the first time. Several dozen have visited since late September and can often be seen resting on flowers of the fragrant eupatorium, which were newly planted this year.
Besides flowers, the park offers plenty of other fun attractions, including a zipline, a play zone for children, a beautiful windchime path, and a parfait specialty cafe, to name a few. Meanwhile, visitors on Saturdays can experience the limited-time night gondola with spectacular views of the flowers and more from above. The last gondola ride up is at 7:40 p.m. and the last ride down is at 8:45 p.m. on these days.
Hungry visitors can also enjoy the dining facilities inside Hut #2, which is now serving soba dishes with fall-themed ingredients such as mushrooms and kokia seeds (tonguri) so that not only your eyes, but also your palate, can admire everything that the striking plants have to offer. Additionally, the park will host a special fall festival on Sunday, 27 October, in which local specialties will be given to 1,400 people for free.
▼ A poster displaying Hut #2’s fall specialty flavors
If Shiga is a bit too far to fit into your travels, we might recommend this beer garden with beautiful views in Tokyo instead. Whatever you do, make sure you find some time to appreciate the fall colors!
Park information
Biwako Hakodateyama Kochia Park / びわこ箱館山 コキアパーク
Open: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. through November 9
Admission: 2,500 yen (US$16.80) for adults; 1,200 yen for children; free for children under 3; 700 yen for pets
Website
Source, images: PR Times
Top image: PR Times
