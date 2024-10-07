You can get your One Cup Ozeki ice cream in a cup, but not a cone.

One Cup Ozeki may not be Japan’s fanciest sake, but it’s one of its biggest sellers,. A mainstay of convenience store sake corners across the country, One Cup Ozeki, which comes in a distinctive straight-sided glass cup that looks like a little jar, is among the least expensive sake you can find, and that combination of affordability and accessibility has won it a big enough customer base that this month marks 60 years since it first went on sale.

You’re never too old to try something new, though, and so this month will also be the first time for One Cup Ozeki to become an ice cream.

The unique treat is a collaboration between the Hyogo Prefecture-based Ozeki brewery and Sakeice, a Tokyo sweets shop that specializes in sake-flavored ice cream. The partnership is something that Sakeice has been looking forward to for a long time, too, since social media posts from people saying they’d picked up both One Cup Ozeki and ice cream at the convenience store and discovered they tasted great together was the original impetus for Sakeice’s founding.

Desserts made with sake aren’t a completely crazy idea. Sake tends to retain some of the sweetness of the rice used in its production and has little to no bitterness, making for a flavor profile that’s produced tasty results in the sake milkshakes and sake KitKats we’ve tried. Something that sets the One Cup Ozeki ice cream apart from other sake sweets, though, is that so much One Cup Ozeki is used in making it that the ice cream itself becomes alcoholic. We’re not talking about trace amounts of alcohol, either: Sakeice’s One Cup Ozeki ice cream has an alcohol content of 4 percent, and is not for sale to customers under 20 years old (Japan’s legal drinking age).

One Cup Ozeki goes on sale October 10, the 60th anniversary of the day the sake itself originally went on sale, and is priced at 550 yen (US$3.95). Between October 12 and 14, though, a free serving will be given to Sakeice’s first 60 customers. You’ll want to go early if you want a freebie, though, as this represents the combination of two of mankind’s favorite things, free ice cream and free booze.

Sakeice

Address: Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Yaesu 八2-2-1, Yanmar Tokyo 1st floor

東京都中央区八重洲2-1-1 YANMAR TOKYO1F

Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Closed Mondays from November to March

