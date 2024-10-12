Everyone needs to know how amazing you are when you sing in the shower!

Most people would agree that their singing voice sounds best with the reverb of a bathroom. Jankara, the biggest karaoke chain in Western Japan, clearly agrees with this opinion, as shown by their recent store opening. On October 4, their shop in front of Tsukamoto Station in Osaka’s Yodogawa ward opened in its new location just outside the east exit, packed with a variety of unique rooms.

The list of rooms kicks off with one that looks like a Japanese public bath, offering a safe haven for those longing to sing in the shower in a public setting. No longer do bathhouse-goers need to fear the judgemental eyes of local bathers. Stand proud, grab the showerhead-style microphone, and rock out to your favorite tracks. That said, the establishment would no doubt prefer you keep your clothes on while doing so—a minor nitpick but a small sacrifice is surely worth the experience.

The concept of the bathhouse room came about in Jankara’s collaborative competition with Kyoto University of Art and Design, titled “Karaoke Rooms We Wish Existed.” Moving forward, Jankara aims to create karaoke rooms that break free from the mold, incorporating the novel ideas and designs of students.

The bathhouse is not the only themed room being introduced at the new branch in Tsukamoto. It also features a Sunken Kotatsu Board Game Room. For those unfamiliar with a sunken kotatsu, the seats are flush with the floor and go around a table that has a lower floor underneath to accommodate your legs. Being a board game room, it naturally comes equipped with a selection of classic games like Uno, Jenga, and Pop-up Pirate, to engage those not singing while they wait.

The Children’s Park Room boasts an assortment of activities to keep young ones busy—notably an area that can be turned into a ball pit and a ball toss game on the wall. Parents can get their much-needed stress release by belting out some tunes, while still watching over their children.

For those who want to immerse themselves and sing with their heart and soul, there is the Soul and Song Room, an intimate space equipped with a high-performance condenser microphone and headphones.

Missed that last train? Or want to keep the party going all night? The Lounging Together Until Morning Room might be perfect for you, featuring a room full of mats where you can easily stretch out and relax.

Or perhaps you were thinking that karaoke is an activity that is not social enough and only singing with completely random strangers is enough to sate your social needs? Then say hello to “Karaoke Food Hall Tsukamoto!” a fully functional eatery/bar that anyone is welcome to enter. Enjoy the openness of the Showa-style decor and strike up conversations with other music-loving guests you’ve just met, all while singing the songs you like and accessing exclusive projects and food menus.

Three immensely popular ramen dishes, previously appearing as a limited-time only offering at Jankara, have made their comeback on this menu at the Tsukamoto store. This includes a refreshing tonkotsu ramen, a rich black ramen with soy sauce and pepper, as well as a light yet addictive wonton noodle soup, each for 690 yen (US$4.64).

If you’re excited to experience these rooms at Tsukamoto, daytime prices start from 230 yen and nighttime prices from 450 yen for 30 minutes, with discounts available for members. Until October 14, Jankara is also hosting a Follow and Retweet campaign on Twitter. Follow their official account and retweet this post for a chance to be one of 15 lucky winners who will receive free entry for one month (valid only for that individual in a group). Results will be sent via DM on Twitter after the campaign ends, and to receive the coupon you must be a Jankara member (registration is free).

If you’re more into Japanese history then perhaps a visit to the store at the site where Sakamoto Ryoma was murdered is worth considering.

Store information

Jankara (Minna no Tsukamoto Ekimae Store) / ジャンカラ（みんなの塚本駅前店）

Address: Osaka-ken, Osaka-shi, Yodogawa-ku, Tsukamoto 2-24-7, Under Tree Building 2F

大阪府大阪市淀川区塚本2丁目24番地7アンダーツリービル2F

Open: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!