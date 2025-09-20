Step inside “Neo-Kyoto’s most flourishing karaoke facility in 2221”.

Kyoto is famous for its UNESCO World Heritage-listed shrines and temples, but hidden in the streets of the city is a secret gem known only to locals, and it’s called Jankara.

The unusual name sparks curiosity in and of itself, but that curiosity grows even further when you step inside Jankara, as it’s like a whole other world. An abbreviation of “Jumbo Karaoke Hiroba“, Jankara is a karaoke chain, with the world “hiroba” (literally meaning “broad place”) embodying the chain’s commitment to providing large, spacious karaoke rooms with lively atmospheres.

The rooms are like nothing you’ll see at any other chain, with some representing public baths, complete with showerhead-style microphones, and others evoking the look and feel of a courtesan brothel. Although 200 Jankara branches exist across Japan, there are none in Tokyo and the majority are found in the Kansai region in and around Kyoto, where locals like our reporter Ikuna Kamezawa guard them as locally-kept secrets.

When Ikuna visited a branch near Kyoto University though, she couldn’t resist sharing the news as it was such a unique facility. Called “Jajaan-Kara Kyodai Box”, with “jajaan” meaning “ta daa” and Kyodai being the shortened form of Kyoto Daigaku (Kyoto University), this Jankara variant is said to be “Neo-Kyoto’s most flourishing karaoke facility in 2221”.

▼ The neo-Kyoto vibes take you straight to the year 2221 as soon as you arrive at the dystopian facade.

Stepping through the doors makes you lose all sense of the everyday as you’re swept up into a neon paradise.

The vibe is more like a sci-fi horror movie, especially as there are no staff around, due to the use of automated reception and payment systems.

▼ Surrounded by neon signs, you’ll feel like the sole survivor in an underground city.

▼ The toilets are hidden behind doors that look like they lead to mysterious chambers.

What makes this branch particularly unique is the fact that it contains a special “Kyoto University Dormitory Student Collaboration Room” on the second floor.

Ikuna was keen to see what the Kyoto Uni dorm room looked like as it was created in collaboration with the university itself. The route to get there was slightly unnerving, though, as it involved dim dystopian hallways, where she felt that scary beings might jump out at her along the way.

That’s when she had to remind herself that this was a karaoke joint, so the only other people she would encounter in these scary hallways would be other customers, who were tucked away in karaoke rooms of their own.

At the end of the hallway, she could see a handmade bust, like something you might see at a school festival.

Approaching it, she smiled in surprise when she found it was Sephiroth from the Final Fantasy franchise. According to the handwritten sign beneath the bust, this was “Dorm Leader Sephiroth“, so Ikuna vowed to be on her best behaviour.

▼ You do not want to get on the wrong side of this dorm leader.

Stepping cautiously past Sephiroth, Ikuna opened the door behind him and found herself in a Kyoto Uni dorm room.

The room’s official name is “Kyoto University Student Hangout Room”, and judging by all the graffiti on the walls, which are actually messages left by visitors, a lot of “students” have hung out here.

With pens provided, visitors are encouraged to write on the walls, specifically on the “寄せ書きタテカン” (“yosegaki tatekan“), a large homemade signboard traditionally seen around university campuses, especially Kyoto University.

▼ The yosegaki tatekan.

“Yosegaki” refers to collective writing, where multiple people contribute their messages to a single board, often for support, encouragement, or shared commentary, and it includes the expression of opinions, satire, jokes, and slogans, standing as a symbol of student free speech and activism.

▼ This sign instructs visitors that “those who use this room must write” on the yosegaki tatekan.

Give students free rein to write whatever they please, and you’ll inevitably come across the word for boobs (“おっぱい” [“oppai”]) somewhere.

Peering around the room, Ikuna found lots of items that made it feel like Kyoto uni students would really gather here, with books on the shelves…

▼ …and a guitar with plushies that looked to have survived the end of days.

▼ With her futuristic pink hair, Ikuna looked right at home in this dystopian dormitory.

After gazing at everything around her, Ikuna’s eyes came to rest upon a karaoke machine, reminding her that she was actually in a karaoke room.

With every karaoke room you get access to the drink bar, so Ikuna decided to make her way there for a drink before settling in.

▼ Visitors can enjoy “無限飲” (“mugen in”) or “infinite drinks” during their stay.

Returning to the room, she used the tablet to check out the food menu, where she was tempted to order herself a “Big Bang Curry”, which serves 3-5 people for 2,980 yen (US$20.34)

Instead, though, she chose to keep the Kyoto uni student theme going with “Kansai-style broth udon” (390 yen), a simple and easy meal favoured by students.

▼ The udon was delicious.

As she lived out her dreams of being a Kyoto uni student, time flew by and Ikuna found herself with barely any time to sing a tune. So if you’re thinking of following in her footsteps, she recommends giving yourself at least three hours to fully enjoy everything the room has to offer.

▼ After leaving the room, and waving farewell to Sephiroth, she took a peek up on the third floor, which she says felt like a futuristic spaceship.

There are other rooms exclusive to this branch as well, including one that looks like a dystopian pub, complete with darts.

With so many cool rooms available, a visit to Jankara will spoil you for all other karaoke joints, especially after seeing what the branch near Kyoto University has to offer. So next time you’re looking for a place to escape from the world outside, you might want to look out for a branch in your area. Who knows what you’ll find waiting for you inside!

Jajaan-Kara Kyodai Box / ジャジャーンカラ 京大BOX店

Address: Kyoto-fu, Kyoto-shi, Sakyo-ku, Tanaka Monzencho 29

京都府京都市左京区田中門前町29

Open 24 hours every day

