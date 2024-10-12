Ready to sink your teeth into Genshin Impact in a whole new way?

Earlier this month, KFC Japan released the Genshin Collaboration Magician Pack, a tie-up with smash hit video game Genshin Impact. But what if you’re a hungry Genshin Impact fan who doesn’t like fried chicken?

OK, fried chicken is one of the world’s most broadly beloved foods, so, statistically, there’s a pretty good chance that most people are perfectly happy with it. If you do happen to be averse to fried chicken, though, or if you’re just craving something sweet (say, to have as dessert after eating fried chicken), Japan still has you covered with Genshin Impact-themed food, thanks to GiGO.

GiGO, as you might recall, is the company that took over Sega’s video game arcade business after Sega exited the industry, which means it also absorbed the Sega Taiyaki chain of sweets shops attached to select arcades, which are now called GiGO Taiyaki. Taiyaki are a traditional Japanese dessert cake that’s shaped like a sea bream (tai in Japanese) with a sweet filling. Later this month, though, instead of fish-shaped taiyaki, GiGO will be serving up Genshin-yaki, shaped like Genshin Impact characters.

A total of six Genshin characters are getting dessert-ified, with the lineup consisting of cute super-deformed versions of Alhaitham, Kaveh, and Tighnari (pictured above) and Dori, Nahida, and Nilou (seen below).

GiGO’s taiyaki are produced through a partnership with Yokohama’s Kurikoan taiyaki chain, known for their soft, pancake-like cakes. The orthodox taiyaki filling is anko (sweet red bean paste), but in the modern era you’ll encounter all sorts of other sweet fillings too, and in the case of the Genshin-yaki you get your choice between custard cream or chocolate.

While supplies last, each Genshin-yaki you purchase also gets you one of 12 Genshin Impact character art coasters, selected at random.

▼ Oddly enough there are coasters for Alhaitham, Kaveh, Tighnari, Nahida, and Nilou, but not Dori.

The Genshin-yaki are priced at 500 yen (US$3.60) and will be available from October 26 to December 6 at the GiGO Taiyaki Akihabara, Ikebukuro Main Branch, and Ikebukuro Building 3 branches in Tokyo, Dotonbori branch in Osaka, Cocono Susukino branch in Sapporo, and Fukuoka branch in Fukuoka City.

Source, images: PR Times

