Ask almost anyone in Japan what they know about Fukui Prefecture, and the first word out of their mouth will most likely be “dinosaurs.” Fossils of several previously undiscovered dinosaur species have been found in Fukui, and while the prefecture has other delights as well, the dinosaur presence remains strong, as seen on our Japanese-language reporter Takusu Egawa’s recent trip there.

Fukui’s popular image may be connected to its past, but there’s never been an easier time to visit the prefecture. Previously, Japan’s Hokuriku region, which includes Fukui, Ishikawa, and Toyama, was inconvenient to access due to a lack of quick travel options. This problem was addressed back in the spring of this year, though, with the latest Hokuriku Shinkansen extension to Tsuruga Station in Fukui, which takes just over three hours from Tokyo. In fact, to encourage more visitors to explore its beauty and traditions, the region is currently running a promotion, the Hokuriku Destination Campaign, with various deals and discounts, and we were invited to visit Fukui by the tourism board.

When Takasu arrived at Ueno Station in Tokyo to catch the bullet train, he looked over the Hokuriku Shinkansen departure board and felt a sense of unfamiliarity. The names Nozomi and Hikari, designating trains on from the familiar Tokaido Shinkansen that connects Tokyo and Osaka, were nowhere in sight, and instead the train he’d be riding had a fresh, new name: Kagayaki, The Kagayaki is a limited express, comparable to the Nozomi, but the Kagayaki only offers reserved seating.

Hopping on board the Kagayaki, his attention was drawn to the headrests in the regular-class car he was in. They moved up and down, which is not something he often sees in standard seating, so he’s now very keen to experience the fancier seats in the higher-class Green Car and GranClass carriages one day. Sitting back and relaxing while reading the onboard magazines, he happened to glance out of the window and spot Mt. Asama, an active volcano in Gunma Prefecture along the way.

The journey of just under three hours flew by, and, before long, he had arrived at Fukui Station in Fukui City. With no need to transfer trains at all, it’s an easy and convenient trip, especially if you happened to have a large amount of luggage with you.

For the first time in his life, he stepped foot into Fukui. He admired the spaciousness and cleanliness of the modern station as he walked towards the ticket gate…

And it wasn’t long until he encountered dinosaurs! Fukui has essentially made dinosaurs their whole identity. A Fukui without dinosaurs simply isn’t Fukui! Looking around the station, he saw many dinosaur statues on display. These statues often go viral on social media in the winter due to Fukui’s heavy snowfall, making the scene look like it’s the advent of a new Ice Age.

A T. rex and triceratops stand in front of the station, alongside Fukuititan—a sauropod discovered in nearby Katsuyama in 2007, and the first to be given a scientific name in Japan.

Though Fukuititan is a great source of pride for residents of Fukui, the latest addition to the many dinosaur monuments in the area is Suchomimus. Fukui has Fossilized teeth from the Spinosauridae, of which Suchomimus is a part, have been found in Fukui Prefecture, which is why the species was chosen for this honor.

Takasu had thought these monuments were simple statues, so he was surprised to learn that some of them are moving robots. Suchomimus just started operating on September 30. With 23 monuments now in place, he couldn’t help but feel that Fukui might one day have more dinosaurs than people. Suchomimus is the last planned addition so far, but given Fukui’s dinosaur fever, there’s no telling when a new one may join the ensemble.

There are dinosaurs even in the rooftop plaza of the station. Two Fukuititans make for a beautiful commemorative photo spot, with an added bonus of the bullet train platform in the background.

Nearby, there’s even Fukuivenator, first discovered in 2007 and named in 2016, which… wait… is that…?

A surprise promotion for Echizen crab?! Echizen crab, a type of snow crab, is known by many to be the king of seafood and is a famous delicacy of the region that can be enjoyed throughout the winter season.

▼ The tag says “Dinosaur Kingdom Fukui”—even the advertisement for seafood is promoting dinosaurs

As fascinating as the dinosaurs were, Takasu knew that there was more to his visit, so he refocused and made his way to Fukubukukan, a local specialty store on the second floor of the Happiring shopping mall next to the station.

While you can still find the standard assortment of products you would expect to find in a store like this, such as dried or canned foods and local alcohols, what was really striking was the buffet inside the store. It’s an unusual addition to this type of store but a very welcome one. It would be perfect for someone just arriving around lunchtime if they wanted to sample local culinary delights.

There were quite a few local residents in the store and the food was being replenished at a decent rate, making for a pleasant experience, and all the food Tasuku tried was fantastic. It’s even possible to have takeout!

With a full stomach, he continued his exploration of the area in and around the station. Both Happiring and the station itself have been designed to incorporate a lot of glass, allowing for a lot of natural light.

▼Happi terrace

The inclusion of plenty of indoor seating around the station was much appreciated.

▼ Sanji no Oyatsu, a delicious dessert store outside the station

Even the outdoor seating has a unique charm, with little dinosaur models, all with a name plaque for identification, to accompany you while you take a little break.

▼ Anyone else getting The Land Before Time vibes?

Next to JR Fukui Station is the station for the local Echizen Railway, and the interesting design from the outside makes for a perfect photo.

Also scattered about were several references to the upcoming 2025 anime adaptation of Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle, which features various locations around Fukui. So Takasu assumes many fans of the story will be looking to make a pilgrimage to the area in the future.

Fukui also has a dinosaur museum, located about an hour away from Fukuyama Station in the town of Katsuyama. Even if you’ve only got time for a quick visit, though, you can still soak in the dino atmosphere of the Fukui Station area, and if you do have more time, Fukui really does have other attractions too. There’s a crab museum, for one thing. Perhaps you are more interested in crabs as food, and fancy a trip to a fish market or a local conveyor belt sushi restaurant chain. Or would you rather a restaurant that makes amazing pork cutlets. Or you could dip your toes into the occult with the priest murder cliffs, the haunted island or the haunted tunnel. Whatever your interests, Fukui likely has something for you—so swing on by on your next vacation.

