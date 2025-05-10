A new way to enjoy ekiben on the Shinkansen.

In March last year, it became possible to travel from Tokyo to Fukui without changing trains, thanks to the opening of the Hokuriku Shinkansen line between Kanazawa and Tsuruga. The fastest journey from Tokyo to Fukui now takes 2 hours and 51 minutes, and reaching Tsuruga takes 3 hours and 8 minutes, making the Hokuriku region much more accessible from the Tokyo area.

We were keen to try the new route so we hopped on the train to Tsuruga recently, and although we enjoyed all the sights the port city had to offer, one of the top sights turned out to be waiting for us on the station platform on the return leg of the journey.

It was standing there, next to a drinks machine near Car 5 on platforms 11 and 12, catching the eye with its jet-black design with bullet train details.

Stepping closer, we could see a red snow crab, Fukui’s local specialty, beside the trains, conjuring up a special feeling of being on a journey in a distant prefecture.

We’d missed the opportunity to try crab while we were in the area, so when we saw the machine was selling a variety of ekiben (“station bento”) containing kani meshi (crab rice), we immediately reached for our wallet.

In addition to the “Echizen Kani Meshi” (Echizen refers to the old name for the northern portion of Fukui Prefecture), there was a Grilled Mackerel Sushi ekiben for 1,400 yen (US$9.78). They both looked to be on the more luxurious end of ekiben offerings, but we had our hearts set on crab, so we purchased the Kani Meshi for 1,550 yen.

Enjoying an ekiben on the train is always a highlight of travelling in Japan, but purchasing one from a machine adds an extra element of fun and excitement to the process.

Unlike drink machines that drop your product into the pickup slot with a clunk, this vending machine lowered it into the slot slowly and carefully, treating it with the delicate care you’d expect for a premium meal.

Hopping on the train and running a quick search for Echizen Kani Meshi, we discovered that it’s actually a historic ekiben that was first sold in February 1961. Looking at it again, we had an extra level of appreciation for it, and felt that it exuded the refined presence of a legend, like some type of samurai warrior.

With its vivid red crab colour, white lettering that reads “Echizen Kani Meshi,” and golden crab illustrations, the bento feels like it’s packed with the best of what Fukui has to offer. Pulling it out of the packaging, we were even more impressed to see that the design details extended to the actual box itself, which was designed to look like a crab.

With a different aura from other station bentos, this ekiben almost felt like a status symbol in itself, and upon opening the crab, we found it was filled with luscious crab meat.

The rice is topped with meat and “crab miso”, creamy innards that are considered a delicacy, which takes this beyond the realm of ordinery ekiben.

Enjoying one of Japan’s most renowned crab ekiben while gazing out at the local scenery passing by the train window made us feel incredibly content.

Words can’t fully describe the feeling of satisfaction you get from eating a specialty meal on the bullet train, and this one was incredibly delicious — the crab meat was moist and fluffy, packed with sweetness and rich flavour. It was an exceptionally luxurious way to enjoy our travel time.

The level of perfection here truly makes this one of the finest ekiben out there. The fact that you can buy it from a vending machine on a station platform makes it even more enticing, so if you’re ever in the area, enjoying the Obama cakes, be sure to leave room in your stomach, and money in your pocket, for this very special train station bento.

