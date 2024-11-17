Make your anime crush the centre of attention with this unique new product.

Japanese lifestyle brand Felissimo is known for selling unique products you won’t find anywhere else, and one of its latest releases is a good example of that as it combines modern-world stationery goods with traditional Japanese scrolls.

The way it works is pretty much explained in the product name: “My Museum Hanging Scroll, Where you Can Enjoy Clear Files Like Paintings“. A transparent pocket in the middle of the scroll is perfectly sized to fit an A4-sized clear file, so you can display it like a work of art.

Clear files are incredibly popular in Japan, as they’re cheap, beautiful and functional. Not only can they be used to store documents, but they’re gorgeous to look at, especially if you pick one up at a museum or event, as these ones commonly feature prints from an exhibition or popular characters.

That means you can use it to display everything from Togyu ​​Okumura’s “Daigo”, seen above, to characters like the one below, drawn by Japanese manga artist and illustrator Oshioshio.

While one scroll will look beautiful on your wall, Felissimo suggests lining two or more next to each other so your art can tell a story. Whatever you choose to display, it’s sure to look beautiful, with the material having a “Japanese feel” and pole inserts in the top and bottom of the scroll helping to keep its shape and provide a solid finish.

The background of dark blue and pale gold creates a calming vibe that helps the clear file stand out, while the rope is finished with gold embellishments to add a high-class look.

▼ These design features are well suited to both traditional-style art and more modern illustrations.

The scroll is priced at 3,000 yen (US$19.26) and can be purchased online. It’s a beautiful way to hang art on your walls, but if you prefer to display your clear files in frames, there’s a store that can help you with that too.

Source, ihttps://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000003717.000012759.htmlmages: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!