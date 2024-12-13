These reimagined woodblock prints beautifully blend traditional culture and modern technology.

For over two centuries, the artform of ukiyo-e (“pictures of the floating world”) has been appreciated for its use of vivid colors and intricate details that draw the viewer into the world they depict. Artists took inspiration from their travels around Japan and their daily lives to create snapshots of what Japan’s cities and nature looked like at the time. Now, guests can journey into a world they once could only admire from afar.

First held in Nagoya in 2023, the Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition has previously traveled to Milan and Kagoshima and now makes its way to Tokyo, with a starting date of December 21. This internationally acclaimed art experience will take place at Terrada Warehouse in Tennozu, Shinagawa.

Digital creative company HITOHATA, which specializes in immersive museums, projection mapping and digital installations, offers a tremendous collection of over 300 masterpieces from notable artists, such as Katsushika Hokusai, Utagawa Kuniyoshi, and Utagawa Hiroshige. Wondering about Hokusai’s iconic The Great Wave off Kanagawa? Don’t worry, it makes an appearance!

The exhibition features nine themed spaces for visitors to explore.

Indigo: Experience the deep-blue world of the famous “Japan Blue” dye.

Beauty: Admire the grace of flowers and beautiful women.

Bravery: Feel the energy and power emanating from the portraits of legendary heroes.

Color: Dive into vibrant depictions of nature and its seasons.

Play: An interactive space where visitors can explore the paintings through touch.

View: Travel through the stunning sceneries once experienced by ukiyo-e artists.

Brocade: Explore the works of enigmatic ukiyo-e master Toshusai Sharaku, focusing on his kabuki actor portraits.

Waterfalls: Bask in the breathtaking beauty of famous waterfalls.

Elegance: Revel in Edo pop culture reborn in the modern era.

The Tokyo exhibition runs from December 21 to March 31 and will be held at the Terada Soko G1 Building in Shinagawa Ward, so if you’re interested, you shouldn’t miss this chance. With Milan being a previous location, who knows where it’s going to end up next? Advance tickets are available online or at convenience stores until December 20 for 2,500 yen (US$16.50), and the price will jump up to 2,700 yen from December 21. However, if you miss the advance tickets, there is still a discount of 100 yen available for visitors who turn up in a kimono and purchase a ticket at the venue itself (cash only). If you ever wanted a perfect occasion to wear a kimono, this event is it.

Exhibition information

Ukiyoe Immersive Art Ugokidasu Ukiyoe-ten Tokyo / 動き出す浮世絵展 Tokyo

Venue: Tokyo-to, Shinagawa-ku, Higashi Shinagawa 2-chome 6-4, Terada Soko G1 Building

東京都品川区東品川２丁目６−４寺田倉庫 G1ビル

Dates: December 21, 2024-March 31, 2025

Open 9:30 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Closed December 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025

Website

Source: PR Times via Japaaan

Top image: PR Times

Images: PR Times (1, 2, 3)

