When Mt Fuji and comic book scripts collide.

Big sporting brands love releasing Japan–exclusive kicks here, and the latest ones to tempt us come from Asics, who’ve just unveiled two new sneakers dedicated to the 2021 Tokyo Marathon, scheduled to be held in the capital on 17 October.

The new limited-edition sneakers combine modern and traditional Japanese motifs in their designs, blending common expressions found in comics with beautiful ukiyo-e woodblock prints by Utagawa Hiroshige.

The models chosen for the limited-edition designs are the Asics Tarther and Glideride 2, which have both been given a deep indigo colour called “Hiroshige Blue” for this new release. The Tarther Japan Tokyo features Mt Fuji from Hokusai’s Fine Wind, Clear Morning (also known as Red Fuji) on the heel, along with a dark blue gradation on the sole. On the upper, the words “Tarther” (“ターサー”) and “ビューッ” (“Byu”), which translates to “zoom” or “whoosh”, are printed in a dynamic font similar to the ones used in manga comics.

▼ The Tarther Japan Tokyo is priced at 20,900 yen (US$189.33).

The Glide Ride 2 Tokyo features the word “コロンッ”, (“Koron”), a phenomime for rolling, as this shoe would be, from heel to foot when in a running motion, and a print of Mt Fuji from Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa.

▼ The Glideride 2 Tokyo is all about comfort and soft landings, and is priced at 19,800 yen.

While the limited-edition Tokyo Marathon 2021 shoes have been created to coincide with the upcoming marathon, you don’t have to be a marathon runner to own them, as they go on sale at Asics stores and stockists around the country from 13 August.

With this year’s designs featuring manga and Hokusai, and last year’s editions taking inspiration from kabuki makeup designs, we can’t wait to see what next year’s iteration will bring!

Source, images: Press Release

