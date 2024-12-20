All you need to know about the most popular Christmas Market near Tokyo.

It’s often said that people in Japan don’t really celebrate Christmas, but that’s not entirely the case. While family gatherings on the day itself aren’t a thing, and it’s not a public holiday, locals have their own way of marking the occasion, with chicken from KFC, romantic dates on Christmas Eve, and Christmas Markets.

These festive markets are becoming increasingly popular around Japan, and the one most people want to visit, according to a recent survey of over 1,000 people conducted by respected travel specialist Jalan, is “Christmas Market in Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse“.

Located in Kanagawa Prefecture, around an hour away by train from central Tokyo, this Christmas Market is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year so it’s now bigger than ever, with dozens of shops selling food, drinks, and festive paraphernalia, along with a few extra perks for visitors to discover.

Part of what makes this Christmas Market so special is the fact that the decorative elements and “hütte”, or wooden huts, have been imported from Germany, making it truly feel like you’ve wandered into a foreign Christmas market.

The highlight of any Christmas Market is the festive food and drinks, and there’s a lot to tempt you here, with a bevvy of cute-looking sweets and beverages.

One of the top savoury recommendations is A Mountain of Beef Tongue Stew Under the Starry Winter Sky (1,500 yen [US$9.56]), which is limited to 200 customers a day and available from the Krombacher stall.

A couple of newcomers for this year are the Westin Yokohama and Lipton, who’ve set up some very popular stalls. At the Lipton stand you can find lots of exclusive items, including an adorable limited-edition mug, which comes filled with an Earl Grey Tea Latte or a Chocolate Pistachio Tea Latte for 900 yen.

This year, the event has another first, in the form of the “Premium Mug” produced in collaboration with esteemed tableware brand Noritake. This mug (pictured left below) is given free to visitors who pre-purchase a Premium Skip-the-Line ticket for 4,500 yen. Those on a budget will be happy to know that all visitors are able to purchase an Original Mug (below, right) for 900 yen at any of the food stalls, with the first drink included.

▼ Once you have a mug, you can pay to have it filled with different drinks at stalls throughout the venue.

Premium ticket holders will also be able to make use of one of five completely private rooms overlooking the port. Each room has a different interior theme to get you in the festive mood.

Then there’s the Giant Tree, a 10-metre (32-foot) tall fir tree decorated with about 20,000 LED lights that change their glow patterns every 15 minutes. At every half-hour mark, there’s a special light display produced in collaboration with pop band Dreams Come True, complete with music.

The only downside to all the magic is the fact that this one of the most popular Christmas Markets in all of Japan so you’re likely to encounter crowds when you visit. However, event organisers are offering a variety of tickets to help alleviate congestion, which visitors can pre-purchase online before their visit. The most expensive of the bunch is the previously mentioned Premium Skip-the-Line Ticket, for 4,500 yen, and the standard Skip-the-Line ticket, priced at 1,500 yen, both of which can only be purchased online. Those who don’t mind waiting in line can purchase a standard admission ticket for 500 yen, either online or at the venue on the day.

▼ There’s also a special “App Members Only” area, where those who download the app and display it to staff can relax away from the main crowds.

Whether you’re in the area and want a little taste of Christmas or travelling to the site from afar to soak up the festive atmosphere, this is definitely a Christmas Market that deserves to be at the top of your bucket list.

For more details about the event, including stalls, workshops and tie-up accommodation plans, check out the official site before you visit.

Christmas Market information

Christmas Market in Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse / クリスマスマーケットin横浜赤レンガ倉庫

Address: Kanagawa-ken, Yokohama-shi, Naka-ku, Shinko 1-1, Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse

神奈川県横浜市中区新港1-1横浜赤レンガ倉庫

Open: 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. (23 November-6 December); 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. (7-25 December) Last orders 30 minutes before closing

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

