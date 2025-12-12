Bayside park lights up every night with Electric-type Pokémon Christmas tree.

We’ve still got a couple weeks until it’s time for Santa to show up, but there are already some very welcome Christmas visitors who’ve arrived in Yokohama, the bayside city half an hour south of Tokyo. That’s because Yokohama’s picturesque Akarenga, also known as the Red Brick Warehouse, is hosting a special Pokémon Christmas village event with adorable decorations and photo spots.

Though it’s open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., the best time to stop by will be after sundown when the lights are on. That includes the ones on the Electric-type Pokémon Christmas tree, where you’ll find Pikachu, Dedenne, and Mareep getting into the spirit of the season, plus Mega Raichu X and Y from Pokémon Legends: Z-A new Mega Dimension expansion.

Other Pokémon species can be found camped out throughout Akaranga Park, including hundreds of Pokémon plushies inside the Mega Present Box backdrop…

…and near the Pokémon Hütte, which is offering demo plays of the Switch 2 version of Pokémon Legends: Z-A inside on weekends, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

▼ In Japan, Christmas village events are strongly associated with Germany, and hütte is the German word for a hut, cottage, or lodge.

横浜赤レンガ倉庫で開催中の「Christmas Market in 横浜赤レンガ倉庫」に、12月11日（木）〜25日（木）の15日間、ポケモンのブース「Pokémon Happy Holidays」が登場するよ！

Nintendo Switch 2 で『Pokémon LEGENDS Z-A』を体験できるブースも登場！

くわしくはこちら！https://t.co/TvbQ6nTQXb pic.twitter.com/B17kt9Ce7c — ポケモン公式 (@Pokemon_cojp) December 10, 2025

Akarenga is concurrently hosting a Christmas village in the central plaza between its two buildings, with souvenir shops and food stalls. While there’s a 500-yen (US$3.25) admission fee for this section, no ticket or reservation is required for the Pokémon area. As long as you’re a fan, you’re free to walk on in.

▼ Once again proving the old adage that the best things in life are free and also Pokémon-related.

The Pokémon Christmas decorations will be up through December 25. And if you’re looking for more Poké-park fun, don’t miss the new, and permanent, Lapras park up farther north in Japan.

Related: Akarenga official website

Source: Akarenga official website via Yokohama official tourism website

Top image: Twitter/@Pokemon_cojp

Insert images: Akarenga official website

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow Casey on Twitter for more reasons Yokohama is awesome.