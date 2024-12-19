Reward yourself for a year of hard work…with drinkable flowers.



There’s been a flurry of excitement over at Starbucks as we head towards the end of the year, with not one but two holiday beverages and a matcha green tea latte thrown in for good measure. Now, the chain has surprised us by continuing the celebrations with another new release — the Royal Earl Grey Bouquet Frappuccino.

According to Starbucks, this new beverage, and the hot latte version accompanying it, are designed to look and taste like a floral bouquet, to give you the sense that you’re being rewarded with flowers for all your hard work throughout the year.

This gift to customers starts with the Royal Earl Grey Bouquet Frappuccino (678 yen [US$4.32] for takeout and 690 yen for dine-in) which contains an original blend of Earl Grey made with bergamot, oolong tea, and jasmine tea. A well-balanced blend of chamomile, lavender, and juniper berry works to enhance the aromatic flavours, with milk helping to bind the components together harmoniously.

Up top is a fluffy, pink lavender-flavored mousse layer, which adds more floral notes to the mix, while the fiantine flakes in the topping resemble flower petals, with two shades creating a vivid look reminiscent of a bouquet.

The Royal Earl Grey Bouquet & Tea Latte (available in Short through to Venti sizes from 540-680 yen) combines milk with the original Earl Grey tea developed for the Frappuccino, and tops it all with fluffy foamed milk and fiantine flakes to “warm your heart and body”.

If floral flavours aren’t your thing, Starbucks has another warming option — the Honey Ginger Chai Tea Latte, available in Short through to Venti sizes, priced from 530-671 yen.

This drink will warm you right from the core, helping to relax you during the cold winter with its combination of black tea, white tea, milk, ginger and cardamom. Orange peel chips and a swirl of honey add a burst of sweet citrus flavour to enhance the ginger and cardamom and bring cheery bright hues to the drink.

The concept of drinking a bouquet of flowers is an exciting one we can’t wait to try when the new drinks are released, but as always, they’ll only be around for a limited time, with the Earl Grey drinks available from 26 December to 14 January, and the chai tea latte on the menu from 26 December to 8 April.

Source, images: Press release

