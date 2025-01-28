Sample some of the best regional variations of nabe and sake in a Showa-retro space at this event perfect for the middle of winter.

Japanese nabe, or hotpot, parties are one of the best ways to catch up with family and friends during the winter. There’s nothing quite like bonding over a shared meal from a communal dish full of simmering delicacies, perhaps all while snuggled under the warmth of a kotatsu heated table. Better yet, there are seemingly infinite varieties of nabe throughout Japan, each with their own distinct histories and ingredients that make use of fresh, local products.

Whether you’re a nabe aficionado or have yet to taste your first hotpot, an event currently happening at the landmark Yokohama Akarenga Shoko, or Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse historical shopping and dining complex, is a perfect stop to add to your winter-in-Japan itinerary. Now in its 9th year running, the Sakedokoro Nabegoya 2025 (酒処 鍋小屋 2025) event conveniently gathers regional nabe and sake from around the country for your tasting pleasure.

▼ The annual event was created from the desire to gather with others in an open space during the cold months over piping hot nabe.

Upon walking inside, it may take a moment to visually adjust to the rows upon rows of red hanging lantern decorations, endless tables with beer case-seats, and booths selling 18 kinds of nabe goodness. This year’s theme for the event is “Showa” in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Showa Era (1926-1989) by the Japanese counting system (1926 = Showa Year 1). The organizers have truly pulled out all of the stops to evoke the Showa-retro feel, from the nostalgic signage to the Showa-era ballads serving as a gentle aural backdrop.

Playing on the theme, for the first time this year visitors can stop by a nostalgic Showa-inspired snack bar run by actual professional snack bar hostesses. Sip on a drink of choice plus indulge in some dry snacks and karaoke for 1,500 yen (US$9.61).

▼ “Snack Alley”

It’s likely that anyone visiting the event will want to dine at least once in the special tatami mat and kotatsu area of the venue, where you can enjoy nabe together with family and friends along with your choice of over 100 kinds of sake. Each kotatsu comes with its own hotpot stove and eating utensils, so the most difficult thing is deciding what kind of nabe you’re in the mood for.

Of special note on the menu is the inclusion of three kinds of chanko-nabe, the hearty stew that’s a staple of sumo wrestlers’ diets. In fact, Tokyo’s Musashigawa Sumo Stable has overseen the selection, which includes Salted Broth Chanko-nabe, Curry Chanko-nabe, and Pork Sesame Miso Chanko-nabe.

Some of the other nabe of special mention are Akita Prefecture’s famous Honba Kiritanpo-nabe (1,000 yen), Kaisen Kimchi-nabe, which features red snow crabs and shrimp from Niigata Prefecture (1,200 yen), and Miyagi Prefecture’s Tsufu-nabe, chock full of oysters, seafood, and internal fish organs (1,650 yen).

▼ (Clockwise from upper left) Honba Kiritanpo-nabe, Kaisen Kimchi-nabe, Salted Broth Chanko-nabe, Tsufu-nabe

What’s more, for 3,000 yen you can receive a special set of three mini-nabe tickets and three mini-sake tickets which also includes a commemorative sake cup with the Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse emblem and the characters for “nabe” (鍋) and “sake” (酒) gracing the design. This deal is especially perfect for diners who want to sample small portions of multiple nabe and sake along with a few snacks.

For our visit, we elected to try a regular-sized Sendai seri-nabe (1,000 yen), which is typically a bit harder to come by in the Greater Tokyo Area. The dish was topped with thick seri, also known as Japanese parsley, which are fully edible right down to their roots, in a simple soy sauce-based broth. It absolutely hit the spot on a cold winter day.

Furthermore, another big draw of this year’s event is that the Japan Anko Association is involved for the first time, offering a row of famous shops that specialize in anko red bean paste confectionaries from around Japan. Sweets lovers may find themselves making a beeline to this area.

Some of the delectable treats include classic daifuku and a special tiramisu made from dorayaki infused with espresso and Japanese sake. It doesn’t get much more delicious than that.

The Sakedokoro Nabegoya 2025 event only lasts through February 2, so now’s the perfect time to plan a trip to Yokohama if you’ve been waffling for any reason. With carnival-like games such as target shooting and ring toss also available outside the Red Brick Warehouse, the event is sure to appeal to all ages as well.

While there’s no such thing as too much hotpot in our book, we won’t deny that we’re starting to look forward to the warmer spring days ahead–and keeping a close eye on this year’s cherry blossom forecast in the meantime.

Event information

Sakedokoro Nabegoya 2025 / 酒処 鍋小屋 2025

Address: Kanagawa-ken, Yokohama-shi, Naka-ku, Shinko 1-1, Yokohama Akarenga Shoko event space

神奈川県横浜市中区新港 1-1 横浜赤レンガ倉庫イベント広場

Open: 12 p.m.-9 p.m. (weekdays), 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (weekends)

Duration: January 18-February 2

Website

All images © SoraNews24

