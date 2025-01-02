Drawing by the legendary anime director celebrates his zodiac year.

If you were born in 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, or 2025, then congratulations! You were born in the Year of the Snake, which is the current zodiac year, and you share your zodiac sign with one of the most lauded anime directors in the world, Hayao Miyazaki.

Born in 1941, Miyazaki will be turning 84 this year, in just a few days’ time, on 5 January. With Snakes being known for their charm, wisdom, sensitivity and imagination, these are qualities the master director displays in everything he does, including the New Year’s card that he creates for fans, which has become something of an annual tradition since 2021.

New Year’s cards are commonly sent to family, friends and customers in Japan, and Studio Ghibli sends its greeting to fans via the Internet, with beautiful artwork from Miyazaki showcasing the year’s zodiac animal.

▼ Last year, for instance, Miyazaki created this artwork for the Year of the Dragon.

Having been born in the Year of the Snake, this year’s zodiac animal is one that’s especially close to the director’s heart, and it shows in the new artwork drawn by him for this year’s message to fans. The snake has not one but eight heads, with a snail and mouse appearing near the serpent’s tail. Up top is the question, “お元気ですか?” (“Ogenki desu ka?” [“How are you?”]) followed by “今年もよろしく” (“Kotoshi mo yoroshiku”), a common New Year’s greeting that expresses the wish for continued goodwill in the coming year.

The artwork is accompanied by the following message from the studio:

“We would like to extend the warmest of New Year’s greetings to you all.

Thank you for always supporting Studio Ghibli. Last year began with a series of natural disasters and accidents, making it a year that started with a heavy heart. We sincerely hope that those affected by these events can return to their normal lives as soon as possible, and we pray from the bottom of our hearts that those in other areas can enjoy a peaceful New Year without any incidents. Regarding Studio Ghibli, we have almost completed the worldwide release of The Boy and the Heron and not only have many people seen it, but we have also received many awards. In addition, we are currently in the process of touring exhibitions and developing new projects, so we hope that you will look forward to them. The second area of ​​Ghibli Park has opened successfully, and all five areas that were originally planned have now been completed. This year, we will strive to further enhance and improve our facilities and operations. Studio Ghibli will resume work on Monday, 6 January. Director Hayao Miyazaki’s 84th birthday falls on the preceding day, but staff will most certainly celebrate with him at the studio on this day. Thank you for your continued support of Studio Ghibli and Studio Ghibli works this year. 2025.1.1.”

The heartwarming beauty of Miyazaki’s hand-drawn artwork is matched by the beautiful sentiment of the message, which not only expresses concern and goodwill for fans of the studio but also brings us into the goings-on behind-the-scenes, including plans to celebrate the director’s 84th birthday.

If we had his skills in illustration we would definitely be sending him a card to wish him well and thank him for the New Year’s message. Happy New Year and Happy Birthday, Miyazaki-san! All the best for your zodiac year!

