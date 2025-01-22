We pick up a surprise find at this special market in Tokyo.

With Japanese trains being amongst the busiest in the world, the lost-and-found departments are just as busy, safeguarding a wide variety of items left on trains by passengers. With only a finite time for these items to be retrieved, though, they soon move on to what’s known as the “Tetsudo Wasuremono Ichi“, or “Railway Lost Items Market“, where they’re sold to the public at bargain prices.

▼ This “Lightning Mini Jack” conversion cable, for 390 yen (US$2.49), is an example of what you can get at the market.



We always make a point of stopping by the market whenever it’s in town, and with one currently being held at the Kinshicho Marui department store in Tokyo until 30 January, our reporter Mr Sato headed over to see what he could find. On his way over there, he did a bit of research into the market and learned that the items sold there originate from the railways’ lost-and-found departments, before moving on to the police department and then eventually being auctioned and sold to sellers. The organiser of this particular market, La Porte, buys these items and sorts, cleans, washes, and repairs them before selling them again.

This sign at the market conveys the same information in a more succinct manner, saying: “Railway lost items and second-hand items. These items were lost and then stored by the police for several months before being sold at auction. Hope you find a bargain.”

Mr Sato also discovered that a portion of the sales will be donated to environmental protection organisations, making it a win-win for everyone involved. Plus, another market, the Seconds Disposal Items Market, was being held in conjunction with this one, giving him more potential treasures to unearth. As he browsed the aisles filled with sunglasses, umbrellas, wallets, and smartphone-related accessories, Mr Sato found himself stopping at the bag section, where he pulled out something that caught his eye.

▼ It might not look like much at first, but unfolding it…

▼…and unfolding it again…

▼…reveals an enormous bag!

It might not look that big in the photos above, but the image and measurements on the tag — 85 x 54 x 21 centimetres (33.5 x 21 x 8 inches) — gives you a better idea of how huge it really is.

While most people would walk by a bag this big, especially with its seemingly high price tag of 1,800 yen, Mr Sato is not most people. The cogs had already started whirring in his head as soon as he laid eyes on the item, as he knew exactly what one should do with a bag so large.

▼ Get inside it!



Mr Sato, who may have been a cat in a former life, couldn’t restrain his gut instincts to jump into the bag. When he was down on his knees, though, he began to worry that he may not fit all the way in.

▼ “If I just position myself carefully here, I might not get stuck. Here goes…”

As he got down on all fours, Mr Sato realised he needed some extra hands to help him get zipped in. That’s where workmate P.K. Sanjun came to the rescue, grabbing hold of the zip and working carefully to close the gap.



▼ “I think…I…can…do…it.” P.K. huffed as Mr Sato held his breath. “Just a little…bit…more…”

One final tug and Mr Sato was in. Furtively glancing up towards his workmates, he announced that he was now in his final form, as a cat ready to be taken on outdoor adventures.

▼ Some might say he more closely resembles Japanese comedian Esper Ito (1960-2024), whose signature gag was to appear in a zipped-up bag with his head poking out.

▼ “Hey, Mariko, look at meeeeee!” Mr Sato purred, to which Mariko replied, deadpan, “Oh, I see you finally got in”.

Mariko wasn’t going to get roped into Mr Sato’s shenanigans today, but P.K. understood the assignment.

▼ “I wonder if we could get you on a flight as hand luggage.”

Mr Sato grinned with joy as he felt himself being lifted off the ground by the strong arms of P.K. The joy didn’t last long, though, as this cat was too heavy for P.K. to lift on his own. Calling out for reinforcements, Takashi Harada stepped in to help, but he too, struggled with the weight.

▼ “How much do you weigh?” Harada puffed. “62 kilos (137 pounds)” Mr Sato replied, to which Harada said, “You feel surprisingly heavy.”

Determined to not let anything get in their way, the two men rallied together until…they lifted Mr Sato into the sky!



▼ “We did it!!!”

He may not have left the office or made it onto a plane, but Mr Sato did leave solid ground, if only for a few moments, and was able to get a sense of what it would feel like to be a cat in a bag on a shopping excursion.

▼ Back on terra firma.



It just goes to show the type of fun you can have with a purchase at the bargain market. One person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and this market is filled with hidden gems that’ll take you by surprise!

Event information

Railway Lost Items Market (Seconds Disposal Items Market) / 鉄道忘れ物掘り出し市（理由あり処分品大市）

Address: Tokyo-to, Sumida-ku, Kotobashi 3-9-10, Kinshicho Marui 1F

東京都墨田区江東橋3丁目9-10 錦糸町マルイ 1階

Open: 10:30 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (open until 5:00 p.m. on the last day)

Event runs from 14-30 January 2025

Website

