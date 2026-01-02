Including fresh pizzas, fried chicken, and a suspiciously familiar tote bag.

There are countless food-themed lucky bags up for grabs around New Year’s, where people can sample a selection of delicious food at a discounted price. Back in 2024, Pizza Hut made waves in the market by introducing the industry-first hot lucky bag, containing freshly baked pizzas and a heat-retaining tote bag, and have continued the tradition ever since. So, what’s in the lucky bag for 2026?

The lucky bags come in three varieties, each with different serving sizes: for two to three people, four to six people, and six to nine people. We opted for the middle of the lineup, which cost 5,960 yen (US$38.05) for takeout, and 7,700 yen for delivery.

The smaller costs 5,000 yen for takeout (5,960 yen for delivery), and the larger costs 7,320 yen for takeout (9,400 yen for delivery).

Inside our order, we received:

▼ Winter Premium 4 with a Cheesy Roll Crust: Premium Margherita, Juicy Thick-Cut Iberico, Luxurious Red Snow Crab and Shrimp, and Rich Beef Tongue Stew.

▼ Pizza Hut Best 4: Snappy Potato Sausage, Pizza Hut Margherita, Super Korean Bulgogi, and Terimayo Chicken.

▼ Double Chicken Combo: Hut-Fried Potatoes, Medium-Size Japanese Tatsuta Chicken (ginger soy sauce flavor), and Medium-Size Chicken Nuggets.

▼ Original Tote Bag, approximately 74 centimeters wide, 36 centimeters high, and 36 centimeters deep (about 29 x 14 x 14 inches).

In addition to the above, we received a 1,000-yen off coupon, valid from January 12 to March 31, 2026.

Last year, there were pizzas available in both medium and large sizes, but it seems this year they’re only offering them in a medium size.

Size issues aside, the hot, fresh pizzas were delicious, and sharing them with friends made for a fun, party-like feeling.

Looking just at the prices on the menu, if you were to order the pizzas and chicken combo on any other day, the amount you pay wouldn’t differ too much from what the lucky bag cost. Instead, what you’re really getting is the tote bag and the coupon.

Taking a closer look at the bag, we felt a strange sense of deja vu. This bag looks almost identical… no, wait… it’s exactly the same as the bag we got last year. Did they just have too much stock remaining that they didn’t bother to offer a new design?

We probably wouldn’t have batted an eyelid had the bag been the same each year, but in 2024, the bag was beige with a pizza pattern.

▼ The design for 2024’s tote bag

So, we assumed that they would keep giving out bags for carrying pizza, but switch up the design each year. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Even so, this bag is really quite sturdy, and has come in handy many times over the course of last year when we needed to carry a lot of items together.

▼ It of course fits plenty of pizza.

▼ And even has room for a feline overlord or two.

On top of what you receive in the lucky bag, there’s also an additional lottery where ten people can win 10,000 yen worth of Pizza Hut online gift credit.

If you’re thinking about having a pizza party this New Year’s, Pizza Hut’s lucky bags are on sale until January 4, 2026, so make your order soon and grab a bag that’s perfect for your future pizza-carrying journeys.

Related: Pizza Hut Lucky Bag

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]