Japan’s third-largest city expands smoking ban ahead of world’s fair.

Quite often in Japan, it’s in the spring that new laws, rules, and ordinances go into effect, since that’s when the Japanese fiscal, academic, and many other official calendars start. Osaka, though, is getting a head start on a change it wants in place by spring, and as of Monday, January 27, smoking on the street is banned in all of Osaka City, a city of 2.75 million residents.

The change isn’t entirely sudden, as on-the-street smoking was already banned in certain parts of Osaka. It’s now illegal everywhere within the city, though, and the new ordinance also closes the loophole that e-cigarettes and vape pens previously slipped through, as they, like conventional cigarettes, are now barred from use on streets except in officially designated smoking areas.

This isn’t one of those situations where Japan passes a toothless new law with the stipulation that the public is required to “make an effort” to comply with. As the ban goes into effect, civil servants will be making patrols to spot violators, and smoking on the street is punishable by a fine of 1,000 yen (US$6.40) per offense.

The smoking ban comes as part of a wider beautification project in Osaka as it, and Gundam, prepare to welcome visitors to the Expo 2025 World Expo, which the city will be hosting from April to October of this year. Though not necessarily tied to the event, current development plans include the installation of 17 new public smoking areas, bringing the city’s total to 330, by the expo’s opening date of April 13.

Source: FNN Prime Online via Livedoor News via Hachima Kiko

Top image: Pakutaso

