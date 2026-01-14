An all-new experience to celebrate a special occasion.

Last year, Pizza Hut wowed fans with the release of a brand new Handy Melts pizza filled with cheese…and KitKats. This folded, eat-with-one-hand pizza proved to be such a hit with the hungry masses that it’s now making a return in an all-new guise, with strawberry KitKats in the mix instead.

According to the chain, the new pizza will contain a specially selected mozzarella cheese with extra richness and salt content to counterbalance the sweetness of the KitKat chocolates. Kneaded with real strawberry pieces, the crispy KitKat wafers provide a satisfying crunch, with tartness and sweetness adding an extra depth of flavour, while the crispy pizza dough itself is also infused with a rich strawberry flavour, delivering fruity flavours to the palate.

▼ Called the “Handy Melts Sweet and Sour Strawberry ~ made with KITKAT~“, this release is designed to coincide with “Strawberry Day” on 15 January.

The combination of fruit and cheese has long been a crowd pleaser in all sorts of circles, but the combination of cheesy pizza and fruity KitKats takes things to entirely new levels. Pizza Hut is confident that the crispy and fragrant dough, melty cheese, and sweet and sour strawberry-flavoured KitKats makes for an irresistible partnership, providing an oozy, melty experience that’ll leave pizza lovers swooning.

If you’re on the fence about pineapple on pizza, then the addition of strawberry KitKats will surely blow your mind. If you’re feeling adventurous, though, you can pick one of these up for 490 yen (US$3.08) for takeout or 700 yen for delivery, and it’ll be on the menu at Pizza Hut locations nationwide from 15 January until 15 February.

Source, images: Press release

