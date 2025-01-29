Treat your taste buds to a hanami flower-viewing party.

Every January, Starbucks heralds the coming of spring in Japan, way before its actual arrival, by unveiling its limited-edition chilled cup for sakura season. This annual release is known to feature the flavour of sakura with an additional partner ingredient, and this year berries are on board for the pairing.

▼ Called “Berry Berry Sakura Milk“, this new release depicts the star ingredients on the packaging, in gorgeous pink-and-red hues that “express the excitement of spring”.

The springtime excitement continues inside the cup, with sweet-and-sour berry flavours, accented with aromatic sakura notes, blended into the creamy milk base. Rich yet refreshing, this combination captures a sense of new beginnings synonymous with cherry blossom season in Japan, where the flowers bloom around the start of a new school and work year.

While the drink is said to taste great on its own, Starbucks suggests pairing it with peach jelly for even more excitement, as the fruity flavours and aromas of peach contrast beautifully with the taste of berries.

▼ The jelly texture also acts as a counterpart to the creaminess of the milk.

Whether you choose to enjoy it on its own or with a side serving of peach jelly, the Starbucks Berry Berry Sakura Milk looks set to be incredibly popular at hanami flower-viewing parties this cherry blossom season. Priced at 219 yen (US$1.41) plus tax, the new drink will be available at convenience stores across Japan for a limited time from 4 February.

Source, images: Press release

