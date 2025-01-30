Eren and Mikasa literally have your back, but watch out for your inner Titan.

For an organization with such an oh-don’t-mind-us name as Nevermind, the Tokyo-based fashion company sure makes some attention-grabbing garments. It was just the other day that their embroidered Sanrio sukajan jackets had us oohing and aahing over how cute they are, and now Nevermind’s designers are dropping another pair of awesome-looking outerwear options on us with Attack on Titan sukajan.

To review, sukajan are jackets that originally caught on in the town of Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, combining the tastes of the city’s local youth and servicemen stationed at the city’s U.S. Navy base. A mix of machismo and elegance, sukajan have traditionally carried symbols of strength on their back, such as dragons, tigers, and eagles, and this Attack on Titan sukajan follow suit with protagonist Eren and giant-killer Mikasa literally having your back, with a swirl of cherry blossoms and the series’ title, written in Japanese, embroidered on the front.

However, should you feel like there’s a raging monster yearning to burst out from inside of you, you can turn the jacket inside out…

...and let your inner Titan become your outer Titan, as the jacket is a reversible design.

Of course, while Eren, Mikasa, and the Titans are all important parts of Attack on Titan’s narrative, the series’ most enduring fan-favorite scene-stealer is none other than Levi, so naturally he gets a whole sukajan back to himself on a separate jacket, with “So, as much as you can…choose whatever you’ll regret the least” written down near the hem amidst a flurry of feathers.

The front here bears a pair of crossed Titan-slaying blades and a Wall Maria emblem.

This jacket is reversible too, but perhaps because not too many Titans are left alive when Levi is around, the alternate pattern here doesn’t feature the creatures, and is instead essentially a Survey Corps bomber jacket with a zippered pocket on the left sleeve.

Nevermind’s Attack on Titan sukajan are priced at 49,500 yen (US$315) and can be ordered through the company’s online store here and here.

