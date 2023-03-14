Upcoming line of T-shirts celebrates the anime moving into its final story arc.

Anime fans would be hard-pressed to never have heard of Attack on Titan, the massively (pun intended) popular manga by Hajime Isayama adapted into a successful anime which began airing in 2013. Now, ten years later, the anime is entering Part 3 of its fourth and final season which will be split into two halves, the first of which aired on March 4.

▼ Season 4 Part 3 official trailer

To celebrate the home stretch of the show, Attack on Titan has teamed up with Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo for a titanic collection of seven T-shirts set to go on sale on March 17. The shirts come in sizes XS through 4XL and can be purchased for 1,500 yen (US$11.11) each in stores across Japan and on Uniqlo’s online store. All seven of them feature famous scenes or quotes from the story, detailed below (WARNING: spoilers are ahead if you haven’t finished the manga!).

The first shirt showcases the powerful panel from when Levi makes the “Dedicate your heart” Survey Corps pose.

The second one features a small Wings of Freedom symbol on the left front breast pocket. On the back is a dynamic scene of Mikasa, Armin, and Levi taking on Eren in order to stop the Rumbling, with Mikasa having decided to kill him herself.

Third up is a black shirt with a boldly stylized Attack on Titan logo and Eren and Mikasa’s famous line “If you don’t fight, we can’t win” in smaller font below.

Fourth is a minimalist but jump-worthy image of a Titan peeking through the wall on the shirt’s front followed by Mikasa’s quote, “This is a cruel world. And yet so beautiful” on the back.

Eren activates the Rumbling on the fifth shirt. His quote, “The Titans of the walls will thunder across the world, to every land beyond this island” is also printed on the side of the panel. The back features Eren’s Titan body turning into a massive skeleton after Gabi decapitates him using her rifle.

The sixth shirt is green and depicts the scene when Eren turns into a Titan after being attacked by Porco. The heavy steam surrounding him and splashes of red in the sound effects add a chilling note to the design.

The seventh and final shirt is a reprinted artwork that was originally featured on the cover of Japanese lifestyle magazine FRaU. Levi is sitting on a chair and reading, with the words “I swear to you…I will eradicate the Titans” beneath him.

During the run of the limited-time collection, those who buy two or more shirts may also receive a special collaborative sticker which can be scanned to reveal the Titan beginning to move on your phone. The stickers will be given away on a first come, first served basis at physical store locations and via a lottery system for purchases made on the online store while supplies last.

Finally, orders placed on the online store beginning on March 13 will arrive in a gorgeous cardboard box decorated with more pivotal scenes from the manga. That definitely seems like a great way to store your collection of Attack on Titan goods inside for perpetuity.

Alas–while I’m slightly bummed that there are no T-shirts featuring the character who goes by my own name, Krista [real name: Historia], I guess I can’t have it all. Maybe I’ll console myself by watching clips of the Attack on Titan musical held this January and learning all of the music instead.

Source: Livedoor News

Images: Uniqlo

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!