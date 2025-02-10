Let the Eurobeat intensify as anime’s most famous street racing series helps you stay clean and stay fed.

It’s sometimes easy to forget that for all of its drifting dissertations and tuning tirades, none of the battles we see Initial D protagonist Takumi Fujiwara taking part in would have happened were it not for food. The anime/manga world’s most famous street racer got his start doing delivery runs for his dad’s tofu business, simply trying to navigate the mountain pass circuit of the shop’s pre-dawn customers as quickly as possible so he could go back home and go back to sleep. So if food is fundamental to Initial D’s narrative, it’s only fitting that there’s now a bento lunch box that looks like a collected manga volume of Initial D.

Specifically, the bento box is inspired by the very first volume of creator Shuichi Shigeno’s masterpiece, with an aloof-looking Takumi standing in front of his Toyota AE86 Sprinter Trueno, or Hachiroku for short, on the lid and a bikini-clad Natsuki on the box’s underside, mirroring the front and back covers from the original printing of the first Initial D volume in 1995.

Of course, it’s good hygiene to clean up your hands before and after you eat, and the most appropriate way to do that. if the meal you’re eating is coming from an Initial D lunch box, is with an Initial D tissue/wet wipe holder.

This 27-centimeter (10.6-inch) long replica of Takumi’s 86 is lovingly detailed, with the car’s pop-up headlights, Fujiwara Tofu Shop advertisement, eight-spoke wheels, and custom hood all faithfully reproduced. An additional modification, though, is the pop-top roof from which you can pull tissues or wet wipes you’ve stored inside.

As for how you get the sheets in there, the 86 separates into a top and bottom half, and once you pop the pieces apart, it’s a simple matter of putting a pack of tissues or wipes inside and the snapping the two parts back together.

Showing great foresight, Faith, the company that created the Initial D bento box and tissue holder, know that despite this 86’s practical functionality, every single person who buys it will also want to pretend to drive it (while alternating between making engine and tire noises with their mouth). Because of that, they’ve wisely made it so that the wheels actually roll forward and back when you push the car.

Demonstrating further sage understanding of the target audience, Faith is also aware that anime otaku and car enthusiasts share a common passion for minute details and technical specs. Recognizing that the Initial D fandom represents the overlap of those two demographics, the Trueno tissue/wet wipe case is offered in two different versions, the post-mid-series tuning upgrade 86 pictured above, and its more or less stock version from the series’ earlier episodes, seen below.

▼ They even took the time to model the little brake calipers!

The Trueno tissue/wet wipe covers are priced at 7,700 yen and share a single order page on Faith’s online store here (click on the button under the Japanese text 前期版（ホワイトボンネット） for the early-episode version and on the button under 後期版（ブラックボンネット） for the tuned-up later-episode one), and the 3,850-yen bento box can be ordered here. They’re also all currently available, somewhat ironically given their source material, at the Akihabara Plus souvenir shop at Narita Airport, located in Terminal 2 in the area after going through the security check for departing passengers. Akihabara Plus is only stocking 300 of the bento boxes, though, so if you want to get one there you’ll want to move as quickly as Takumi drives, not as leisurely as he talks.

