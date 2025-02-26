“One-of-a-kind premium fireworks” event offers amazing views with eye-popping ticket prices.

The traditional time for fireworks festivals in Japan is summer, when there’s zero chance of crowds getting chilly while waiting for the show to start. So the organizers of The Zekkei Fireworks are going against conventional wisdom by having their event in the spring, but they’ve got a good reason. They want guests to be able to see fireworks and cherry blossoms at the same time, so they’ve scheduled the event for April, when the sakura will be in bloom.

The Zekkei Fireworks isn’t just presenting a double dose of Japanese beauty, though, but a triple one, because it’s taking place at Mt. Fuji, with the symbol of the country serving as a backdrop as the fireworks light up the sky on the night of April 19.

Zekkei translates to “beautiful scenery,” and the mountainous part of that promise comes from the Zekkei Fireworks venue, the Fujiten Resort area located partway up the slopes of Mt. Fuji, near its first station. Four of Japan’s most celebrated fireworks producers will be contributing creations, starting with Nagano Prefecture’s Beniya Aoki Fireworks, which was founded 109 years ago. Shockingly, Beniya Aoki is actually the youngest company taking part in the festival, as the other Japanese fireworks producers will be Yamanashi’s Saiki, Aichi’s Isogai, and Gunma’s Kikuya Obata, which were founded 124, 138, and 153 years ago, respectively. Two fireworks firms from overseas have also accepted invitations to join in, Spain’s Ricasa Riardo Caballero and America’s Pyro Spectaculars (founded in 1881 and 1906).

In addition to the spring-instead-of-summer timing, Zekkei Fireworks also wants to differentiate itself by being a less congested and stressful event than Japan’s major fireworks festivals often are. All viewing areas will require tickets and offer great views of the fireworks, the organizers say, eliminating the need to fight crowds and stake out a spot hours in advance.

▼ A map of the various seating areas

Zekkei Fireworks says its goal is to provide “one-of-a-kind premium fireworks entertainment,” and with a total of just 3,000 seats available, the pricing is premium too, with the cheapest single-person Standard Ticket costing 30,000 yen (US$199), and the least expensive per-person options being a pair of Standard Tickets for 55,000 yen or four for 111,000 yen, each of which works out to 27,500 yen per person. Tickets top out at the VVIP Seats (yes, they’re very, very important-class) which cost 200,000 yen each and include “gourmet food service.”

The venue opens at 4 p.m. on April 19, and the fireworks start going off at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be reserved via the links on the Zekkei Fireworks official website here.

