This special sightseeing deal offers passengers a chance to see Mt. Fuji in a whole new light.

Climbing enthusiasts who were hoping to add Mt. Fuji, Japan’s tallest mountain, to their list of accomplishments this year had to put their plans on hold in light of the mountain being closed all summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that all trails are officially closed for the winter season as well, it looks like climbers won’t get a chance to scale the summit until midway through next year at the earliest.

In response to that disappointment, Fuji Dream Airlines has devised a special opportunity to view that famous mountain in the form of 90-minute Mt. Fuji sightseeing flights. Even if you couldn’t set foot on the mountain this summer, you can now experience its thrilling scenery and panoramas from the air.

▼ Mt. Fuji as you’ve never seen it before

All sightseeing flights are being operated out of Nagoya Airport (also known as Komaki Airport). The first flight, held on September 20 at 1:00 p.m., proved to be so popular that it sold out and an additional flight was added the following day. The next set of flights are scheduled to be held on October 3 and 4, and seats for them also sold out in a day. Presumably, the overwhelming popularity of the experience means that even more flights will be added on a rolling basis moving forward.

Passengers can choose from several package deals including an optional tour add-on at the conclusion of each flight. This tour is led by actual airline company pilots, flight attendants, and mechanics and includes access to areas usually off-limits to the general public, including the aircraft hangar, passenger cabin training facilities, and the plane cockpit.

▼ A glimpse of the aircraft hangar

▼ Plane cockpit

In addition, all passengers have an opportunity to take a commemorative photo with staff in front of the airplane and also receive a certificate of flight, a stuffed Fuji Dream Airlines plane, and an admission ticket to the nearby Aichi Museum of Flight.

Potential passengers should note that due to safety protocols for the coronavirus, two seats will be prepared for solo passengers, two seats will be prepared for two passengers in a unit, and four seats will be prepared for three passengers in a unit (the planes feature two seats on either side of the center aisle). Therefore, the most economical option is to reserve your flight in a unit of two people. With a small stipend provided by the company, the total costs for the most basic package (minus the optional tour) are as follows:

One person: 31,000 yen (US$293)

Two people: 14,000 yen per person

Three people: 18,000 yen per person

With the optional tour included, the total costs are:

One person: 35,500 yen

Two people: 18,500 yen per person

Three people: 22,500 yen per person

Children and adults are charged the same cost, but babies age two and younger are free. Additional packages include flights to other regions of the country.

If you’re interested in reserving a Mt. Fuji sightseeing flight, keep your eyes peeled at Fuji Dream Airline’s website for future flight information. And in the meantime, check out this beautiful photo of Mt. Fuji with a special cloud formation captured last week.

Source, images: PR Times (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!