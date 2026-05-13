You got your drones in my fireworks! You got your fireworks in my drones!

Drone displays are becoming quite popular these days. So much so that it makes you wonder if they may one day replace the more traditional firework shows that have dazzled people of all ages around the world.

But why does it have to be one or the other? Can’t drones and large amounts of explosives live in harmony? To find out, Osaka Bay Skylumina will be held on 6 June. Taking advantage of the vast flat area on Maishima Sports Island in Osaka Bay, this display of pyrotechnics and technology will bring together a total of 2,000 drones and 10,000 fireworks for one evening.

▼ It was originally going to be 1,500 drones, but they figured, “Why not go for an even 2,000?”

The drones will be operated by Red Cliff, Japan’s leading drone show producers. They were responsible for the nightly drone shows held at the World Expo in Osaka, which included Japan’s largest-ever drone show, consisting of 3,000 units, at the Expo’s closing ceremony.

The work of firing off 10,000 fireworks requires the skill of three of Japan’s most prestigious creators. Kato Fireworks is a century-old producer of colorful explosives from Aichi Prefecture, which has won numerous national competitions. They’ll be joined by Inakako Fireworks from Nagano Prefecture, which was founded in 1899 and also has scores of awards under its belt.

▼ Kato Fireworks

▼ Inakako Fireworks

Playing quarterback for this event is Osaka’s own Katsuragi Fireworks, also known as Fire Brand. They boast insanely precise 0.01-second timing in their execution, so their displays can be perfectly synced with music or a fleet of robotic aircraft.

▼ Katsuragi Fireworks

The venue of Maishima Sports Island Sora no Hiroba will offer a very wide range of seating options, with ticket prices ranging quite a bit from 8,800 yen (US$56) for general standing admission to 57,000 yen ($364) for VIP seating. Even at its highest price, that breaks down to just six yen ($0.04) per firework and 28 yen ($0.18) per drone. It’s a total steal when you think about it that way.

Even if you don’t think about it that way, if you’ve ever seen a Japanese fireworks display, you’ll know it’s worth the price of admission. And with the level of talent working together on this project for one show only, it’s sure to be a night to remember.

Event information

Osaka Bay Skylumina Fireworks & Drones

Maishima Sports Island Sora no Hiroba

舞洲スポーツアイランド 空の広場

Osaka-fu, Osaka-shi, Konohana-ku, Hokkoryokuchi 2-1-128

大阪府大阪市此花区北港緑地2-1-128

6 June, 2020

Venue opens at 1 p.m., Show starts about 7 p.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

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