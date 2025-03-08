When your kids are acting like devils, Oni kara Denwa dispatches a demon to set them straight.

It’s an international truth that parenting is hard, and language reflects that. So while moms and dads in English-speaking countries might struggle with a child who’s going through the “terrible twos,” their counterparts in Japan are dealing with ma no nisai, “devil two-year-olds,” reflecting that even in Japan kids can be sometimes so unruly and uncooperative that their parents start to wonder if their offspring just might actually be hellspawn.

However, parents in Japan who’re now at their wits’ end with their devil kids can now call in help from a demon. Oni kara Denwa, or “Phone Call from a Demon,” is a parenting app from Tokyo-based Media Active in which you can have a demon call your phone and scold your kids for their bad behavior.

Though it’s been around for a while, Oni kara Denwa has just received an update that gives it a particularly terrifying visual element, just in case the concept of a literal monster being upset at your kids wasn’t enough.

The update is a collaboration with Japanese comedian Kintalo, who’s famous for her extreme facial expressions. Kintalo has recorded five different messages for Oni kara Denwa, all of which are presented as an incoming phone call for extra authenticity when you show your kids the screen and have them “answer” the call. The scolding scenarios are:

● Kids who don’t listen to their parents

● Kids who won’t go to bed

● Kids who don’t eat their food

● Kids who fight with their siblings

● Kids who don’t keep their promises

There’s perhaps an argument to be made that Oni kara Denwa straddles the line between scary fun and psychological abuse, and which category the service lands in is something I’ll leave for individual parents to decide. It’s worth noting, though, that “Demons don’t like kids who misbehave!” has been part of Japanese folklore for centuries, and that despite their imposing appearance, oni can, according to legend, be driven off by something as simple as throwing beans at them, so it’s debatable how fearful any given kid will be of them. Oni kara Denwa’s Kintalo oni is a pretty scary-looking version, but kids who recognize the performer’s face or voice might find the whole thing more funny than frightening.

▼ Some shots of Kintalo in non-oni form

クセスゴ！

ものまねのみならず

色々やらせて頂き

ピン芸人の私が

みんなでワイワイする企画も沢山あり

楽しかったです😭

貴重なネタ番組が😭💦💦

寂しいです😞

是非復活をー🐣

クセスゴ！ラストは

真空ジェシカのガクさんと

Ｍ1コンビ？！まだの方はTverで観てね🐣 pic.twitter.com/iBMyYvpdYS — キンタロー。🌎 (@Kintalo_) March 3, 2025

▼ The preview video for Oni kara Denwa’s standard demon call also has a fairly lighthearted touch to it.

Oni kara Denwa is available for both Android and iOS devices, here and here, respectively.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!