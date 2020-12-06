Sure, moms are great and all, but do they kill demons with nifty swords?

“Who do you respect most and why?” It’s certainly a question that makes you think. What is it about a person that makes you respect or look up to them? Their personality? Their actions? The lengths in which they are willing to go for some quality content?

It’s different for everyone, and the case is the same for Japanese elementary school students, too. Education company Benesse surveyed over 7500 Japanese students ranging from the 3rd grade (8-9 year olds) to 6th grade (11-12 year olds). The students were asked, “Who is the person you respect most in 2020?”

2020 is certainly a year in which we have seen the best of people, so who will take the top spot? Will it be doctors and nurses, doing their best to keep everyone healthy during the pandemic? Maybe famous athletes? Will it be teachers, keeping everyone educated?

“Who do you respect most?” top 10

10. Muichirō Tokitō (Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba)

9. Zenitsu Agatsuma (Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba)

8. Kyōjurō Rengoku (Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba)

7. Nezuko Kamado (Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba)

6. Giyu Tomioka (Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba)

5. Dad

4. Teachers

3. Shinobu Kochō (Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba)

Earning more respect from kids than dads or teachers is Insect Hashira Shinobu Kochō from the insanely popular anime Demon Slayer. Kids listed the fact that Shinobu was “family orientated, always smiling and kind” as reasons to garner respect. Also the fact that she was strong and cool meant she ranked highly in the respect survey.

2. Mom

Moms finish in second place for “the person Japanese kids most respect”, with dads trailing behind at 5th place. Reasons for moms earning respect included “she is kind”, “she works hard for the family”, “she can do anything” and “she does a bunch of stuff for me”.

1. Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba)

Taking the top spot of the person Japanese elementary students most respect is Demon Slayer protagonist Tanjiro Kamado. Kids liked the fact that Tanjiro was kind to everyone, was devoted to his family, always worked hard and never gave up. They also commented, “Whenever I think about Tanjiro, I want to do my best too.”

With seven out of the top ten being characters from insanely popular anime series Demon Slayer, Japanese Twitter was both amused and dismayed.

“I feel kind of bad for dads.”

“The fact that Mom is holding her own against the Kimetsu no Yaiba crew is pretty impressive.”

“In other words, everyone wants to be a Hashira?”

“When Yokai Watch was popular, I wonder if people respected Jibanyan.”

“Next time, separate the real people from the 2D characters.”

“No celebrities or athletes huh?”

“Not Hikakin this time?”

While the Japanese internet seems to be bemused at the survey results, we can’t help but smile. After all, how many of us had Sailor Moon or Naruto in our lists of people we looked up to when we were younger?

Pose us the question today, though, and our answer might be quite different: who could garner more respect and adoration than a man who can clean his bathroom with his own hair?

