Anime footwear designers create new model to celebrate Miku Symphony 2025 tour.

As a virtual idol, Hatsune Miku doesn’t have a physical form. That doesn’t mean the Vocaloid songstress doesn’t have a sense of style, though, with a new outfit for her Miku Symphony 2025 concert tour, which kicked off in Sapporo last month.

That combination of extra elegance and fanciful flair doesn’t just exist within the key art illustration, though, as Miku’s Symphony shoes are now getting a real-life version.

Once again it’s Japanese fashion company Mayla whose designers have crafted fancy footwear with unabashed otaku appeal. Following up on their Evangelion and Cardcaptor Sakura offerings, which had chunkier heels, the new Miku Symphony Iconique Shoes Objet Pumps have a name as ornate as their appearance, starting with ribbons the same shade as the singer’s hair.

The shape of the toes is inspired by ballet slippers, and the use of a shimmery golden color is meant to evoke thoughts of the visual effects used in the Miku Symphony 2025 performances.

Even the soles of the shoes are special, with a leafy floral pattern and even a butterfly hanging out for extra cuteness.

And, as always, Mayla makes sure the box for their shoes is a work of art itself. Oddly enough, the interior illustration doesn’t show Miku’s feet, but maybe that’s on purpose, in order to strengthen the idea that your shoes and Miku’s are the same ones.

▼ Mayla’s preview video shows how the materials catch the light from different angles.

The Miku Symphony Iconique Shoes Objet Pumps are priced at 31,350 yen (US$210) and can be pre-ordered through the Mayla online store here. While no exact shipping date has been set, Mayla says that those who place their order by September 15 will have their shoes delivered no later than October 4, which is also the day of the Miku Symphony 2025 concert in Yokohama.

