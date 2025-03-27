A new way to enjoy an air of luxury while escaping the rush-hour crowds.

Back in October, East Japan Railway Company began trialling a new Green Car service on some of its Ome and Chuo Line trains, giving passengers the chance to enjoy a first-class style of travel on the busy commuter routes. During this trial period, the cars were open to everyone for free, though, so they ended up being so jam-packed with passengers that it didn’t feel like a special service at all.

▼ Back in October, the crowded Green Cars didn’t deliver the air of quiet luxury everyone had hoped for.

However, on 15 March, the free trial service ended, with the cars now only available to passengers who book a seat in advance at a station ticket machine or the Suica mobile app.

▼ The additional fee, which starts at 750 yen (US$4.98), isn’t bad considering it ensures you get a seat on the crowded train.

So what are the special Green Cars like now that the free trial service has ended? Our reporter Ahiruneko decided to book a seat on a weekday train from Hachioji to Shinjuku to find out.

▼ The green cars are located in carriages four and five on the 12-car Chuo Line Rapid service trains.

As the train pulled into the station, Ahiruneko felt a flutter of excitement, with the Green Car symbol stopping right in front of him, making him feel like a V.I.P.



Having ridden the cars during the free trial, Ahiruneko noticed a difference as soon as the doors opened, as the crowds that were once there were no longer around.

Climbing the stairs to the top deck, he held his breath as he wondered how full the carriage would be.

When he got to the top of the stairs, he let out a gasp of excitement.

▼ He was the only one there!

Now this was the V.I.P. service he’d been hoping for, so when he tapped his Suica app to the ceiling above his seat to register his arrival, he did so with a flourish as he slid into his window-side seating.

▼ Ahiruneko, living the executive life like he’d always dreamed.

After enjoying the quiet comfort of his surroundings, Ahiruneko figured he’d better make the most of this opportunity while it lasted, so he stood up…

▼ …and decided to explore downstairs.

“Wha…What is this?” He audibly gasped in amazement. He’d ridden these trains countless times before and had never seen a carriage this empty.

As it turns out, Ahiruneko had the entire carriage to himself — upstairs, downstairs, and even in the back room, there was no one to be found.

The absence of passengers was so eerie it made him feel like he’d been spirited away to another world. Hoping he hadn’t stepped into an alternate universe, he looked for creature comforts and found them in a trash receptacle, which is a surprising rarity on Japanese trains…

▼…and a bathroom that looked absolutely spotless.

▼ It was so pristine in here that Ahiruneko wondered if anyone had ever used it.

Making his way back to his seat, Ahiruneko breathed a sigh of relief when he found he was still connected to the world of the living with a free Wi-Fi service on board.

▼ Being able to get some work done on the commute is one of the perks of the Green Car service.

After around 30 minutes, Ahiruneko was joined by other passengers, with numbers increasing from Tachikawa Station, a popular commuter hub on the outskirts of Tokyo.

▼ A much nicer way to travel.

By the time he arrived in Shinjuku, there were only around six or seven others in the carriage, and the seating area was so roomy Ahiruneko hardly noticed when the person in front of him reclined their seat.

After stepping off the train, Ahiruneko felt far more relaxed than he would’ve if he’d travelled in one of the crowded cars.

Despite his empty carriage, crowding remains a problem on the train, with onboard announcements during the journey requesting that passengers avoid using Cars 3 and 6 due to overcrowding. As these are the cars on either side of the Green Cars, Ahiruneko couldn’t help but wonder if this issue was due to people not being aware that the free trial had ended, and having to move to nearby cars as a result.

The more relaxed, plush seating comes at a cost, with payments being tiered according to distance.

This sign outlines the one-way costs, with passengers having to pay the base fare, in green, plus the Green Car surcharge on the right.

With a base trip from Hachioji to Tokyo setting you back around 824 yen and Takao to Shinjuku 571 yen, it can be pricey to add on the Green car surcharge, but there is a way to reduce costs, as those using a Suica prepaid IC card or the Suica mobile app get a 260-yen discount off the base price.

For those wanting a little bit of quiet and luxury, the extra costs will be worth it, and although the carriages are yet to become a sell-out hit during off-peak periods, they’re steadily gaining in popularity as more and more people use them, especially during rush-hour periods. So if you’ve been on the fence about the Green Car experience, now’s the time to try it, before the carriages boom in popularity.

Photos©SoraNews24

Screenshot: Mobile Suica (iOS)

