Enjoy Shinkansen-level comfort with an ekiben and beer on a commuter train.

With record-breaking numbers of overseas tourists visiting Japan, many of the central areas in big cities like Tokyo are now bursting at the seams with crowds of people. As a result, more and more visitors are seeking out quieter areas to explore, and one place where you can breathe out and relax is Hachioji in the Greater Tokyo metropolitan area.

▼ Hachioji is roughly 35-45 minutes by train from Shinjuku Station.

A blend of urban convenience and rural idyll, Hachioji is home to historical sites and outdoor attractions like Mt Takao, and it’s also home to our reporter Ahiruneko, who makes the commute into Shinjuku every weekday by train. Needless to say, he’s become a pro at knowing the best way to get to Hachioji from Tokyo, so he’d like to share his knowledge with you by taking you step-by-step through the journey.

▼ The journey starts at his office desk, after shutting down his laptop for the day.

With our office being located in Shinjuku, it’s not too far to walk to Shinjuku Station, where Ahiruneko usually catches the train home, but for a real sense of adventure, he headed to Tokyo Station. This station is a hub for travellers, many of whom are making long trips to far-flung destinations on the Shinkansen, so the level of excitement is higher here.

With loads of souvenir shops, this is a popular station with overseas tourists, making it a good place to depart for Hachioji.

Another perk of leaving from Tokyo Station is the abundance of stores selling ekiben (train station boxed meals), which help to enhance the fun of a train journey.

▼ Ahiruneko picked up the Beef Tongue Bento with Yuzu Pepper, which won first place in a bento poll by rail staff in July this year.

Eating on regular commuter trains is usually taboo in Japan, so ekiben like these are generally sold at Shinkansen stations, as food is permitted on bullet trains. One other train that allows food on board is the Chuo Line, exclusively on its two “Green Cars“, the first-class style of travel Ahiruneko recommends when travelling to Hachioji from central Tokyo.

▼ A commuter line with first-class carriages.

If you’re pressed for time, you can take the Chuo Limited Express to Hachioji but if the journey is as important to you as the destination, you can take the Rapid, the local service that stops at more stations, giving you more time to enjoy the ride.

▼ With better seating, the Green Car costs a little extra compared to the normal cars, so opting for a longer journey gives you more value for your yen.

Riding in the Green Car has a similar vibe to a trip on a Shinkansen — while the train itself doesn’t travel at high speeds, the leg room and tray tables, with a divot for your drink, give you the same sense of joy and excitement as a trip on the bullet train.

▼ Ahiruneko loves to unwind with a drink at the end of a long day, so he chose an Asahi Super Dry for the journey.

From his elevated position — the Green Cars have a two-storey setup compared to the regular single-storey of other cars — the familiar scenery along the Chuo Line looked even better than he remembered.

As the train made its way out of the city, Ahiruneko’s stomach began a journey of its own, with his delicious bento containing six thick slices of beef tongue, accompanied by simmered beef tongue, a shiso (perilla leaf) roll, and Nanban miso pickles.

▼ The bento was the perfect beer partner.

▼ Ahiruneko lived up to his office reputation as a lover of drink by cracking into a Suntory Highball for dessert.

Ahiruneko isn’t the only one who follows this routine — a canned beer, followed by a canned highball is a common combination enjoyed by many salarymen when travelling on the Shinkansen.

▼ Ahiruneko, living the Shinkansen life on a Chuo Green Car train.

As he sipped on his highball, he felt the stress of the city fade away, and that stress faded even further as the skyline opened up after leaving Asagaya.

It didn’t take long for Ahiruneko to arrive at Hachioji, and with the urban jungle of Tokyo now behind him he felt at ease. He pretty much had the car to himself the whole time as well, making it a lot nicer than the crowded carriages outside.

Now the big question you probably have after reading all this is how much a trip like this costs. Well, if you purchase a green ticket in advance using the Mobile Suica app, the Green Car surcharge is 750 yen (US$5.10) for trips up to 50 kilometres (31 miles), which covers Hachioji. With the base fare of 824 yen, that brings the total to 1,574 yen, or 1,834 yen without the Suica app discount.

The surcharge for Green Car travel is totally worth it, as you can eat and drink freely in more spacious first-class surroundings, with reclining seats, power outlets, and Wi-Fi adding extra comfort to the journey. It might be a luxury for someone like Ahiruneko to spurge on for an everyday trip home, but for visitors wanting to enjoy everything Japanese train travel has to offer, it’s a bargain well worth trying.

Photos©SoraNews24

